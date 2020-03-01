Rhoads delivers goods to aid the homeless in LR

One could think of Ann Rhoads as a sort of Grubhub or Doordash driver for the homeless.

When Little Rock's Jericho Way Day Resource Center or other homeless services such as Street Ministries need items, Rhoads loads up her SUV and drives them over.

She gathers nonperishable food, clothing, sleeping bags and tents by putting out a notice on the Nextdoor app and her Facebook page to neighbors in the Hillcrest, Heights and Briarwood areas of Little Rock. They, in turn, drop goods off at Midtown Dental Center, where Rhoads worked for 15 years as a business manager when it was known as Aebersold Family Dentistry. She picks the items up there and takes them to where they are needed.

Rhoads, 64, grew up in Des Arc and is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. She has one son, William Walker, who works for the Walton Foundation, and she's married to Dr. Anita Aebersold. (She's also a cousin of Democrat-Gazette columnist Rex Nelson.)

She was an investment broker for 25 years before working at Aebersold Family Dentistry. Four years ago she was involved in a head-on collision on Main Street in North Little Rock that totaled her vehicle. The accident left her in too much pain to continue working and Rhoads, a bundle of energy, needed something to fill her time.

Photo by Cary Jenkins

Along with delivering items like food, clothing, tents and sleeping bags to the homeless, Ann Rhoads also visits the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd with Jazz, her certi ed therapy dog. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

"I'm very extroverted," she says while sitting at the island in her kitchen and holding her snow-white, pocket-size Maltese dog, Jazz (spry, 15-year-old Baby, her other Maltese, is nearby, and Pepper the cat lurks outside the window over the sink). "I was brought up in a family that helps people, and I have to get my 'feel goods' in."

More than a year ago, Rhoads got a call from Kathy Webb, her longtime friend and Ward 3 representative on the Little Rock City Board. Webb was working with Gala Tallent of Street Ministries to collect items for the homeless and wondered if Rhoads could help.

"I bolted to Kroger and loaded up my Tahoe as full as I could and made it over to Kathy's house," Rhoads says.

In talking about why she reached out to her friend, Webb says: "With the big heart that Ann has, and Gala has such a big heart, I thought that the two of them needed to meet. They are two of the most generous, loving people I know and they put their generosity and faith into action."

Rhoads found out about Jericho Way at an auction and fundraiser where she bid on two abstract paintings, made by a homeless man, which she has on display on her enclosed porch.

Jericho Way is Central Arkansas' only day resource center and sees an average of 150 homeless people each weekday, according to the website of Depaul USA, which manages the center. The homeless can get breakfast and lunch, use laundry facilities, take showers and have access to phones and computers, among other services at the center.

Rhoads gets messages from Jericho Way when they are low on supplies and will send out requests on Facebook and Next-door for particular items. She makes deliveries once or twice a week, she says.

Recently, "they were in desperate need of size 13 shoes," she says. "Well, I posted that and within a week, Midtown Dental Center called and said they had an entire load. They were stacked to the ceiling. It's amazing how many people show up with things."

Because of her injuries, she gets help loading and unloading donated items.

"What some people don't realize is that Ann is often in physical pain," Webb says, "but that doesn't stop her from focusing on others. She's the last person to ask for something for herself, but she is often hurting while she's doing all of this."

Rhoads has been on the Nextdoor app for about five years. "It's more of a family, neighborhood-type thing, and it's worked out great. I love figuring out the best way for things to be gathered."

She is also a lay minister and loves visiting the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd with Jazz, who is a certified therapy dog.

"I've been so busy [delivering supplies] that I had to take a break from that, but it's time to start going again."

She started spending time at the center with Jazz after "visiting older people that I knew. I noticed there was another need ... there are people who have had strokes and they can't talk to you, but they can talk to Jazz."

She's not slowing down with her deliveries, though.

"It's just a great thing. I've gotten so busy with Jericho Way. I love the fact that they are working with people and trying to get them on their feet."

Rhoads can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/ann.rhoads.3.

High Profile on 03/01/2020