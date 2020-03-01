Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK The Dustman in the ninth

BEST BET Exclamation Point in the eighth

LONG SHOT Revealing Quality in the first

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50%)

MEET 73-202 (36.1%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

REVEALING QUALITY** finished a clear second around two turns at Fair Grounds, and her subsequent breezes are vastly improved from her previous career workouts. SANTA ANA WINDS earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a sixth-place maiden-allowance finish. She is dropping in class and switching to a leading rider. WEEKEND MADNESS splashed her way to a second-place finish at Gulfstream Park, and she has moved into the barn of leading trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Revealing Quality;Elliott;Hartman;6-1

6 Santa Ana Winds;Mojica;Holthus;5-2

7 Weekend Madness;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

1 Clay's Moon Stone;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

8 Kimberly Frances;Loveberry;Riecken;5-1

5 Shackadelic;Birzer;Anderson;6-1

4 Red Lingerie;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

2 Azlynn's Dreamer;Lara;Matthews;20-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

BUBBAS DIXIE** likely was best when narrowly defeated after a poor start in his 2020 debut, and a slight jump in class shows positive trainer intent. CHIEF OF STAFF crossed the wire a neck in front of the top selection, and the 8-year-old may have found a field he can lead from gate to wire. R FAST LIFE is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he is a powerful late-running sprinter.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Bubbas Dixie;Borel;Borel;7-2

1 Chief of Staff;Thompson;Mason;5-2

1a R Fast Life;Baze;Mason;5-2

2b Pete Marwick;Eramia;Lauer;9-2

4 Air Power;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

3 Avail Ekati;Quinonez;Engelhart;8-1

2 Dingdingdingding;Eramia;Lauer;9-2

6 Plumbago;Bedford;Williams;10-1

7 Giddymeister;Elliott;Vance;12-1

9 Match Play;Canchari;Williamson;10-1

10 Southsider;Rocco;Williamson;12-1

8 Get the Bling;Roman;Durham;15-1

3 Purse $52,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

EXULTATION** raced competitively in good company in California, and an atypical poor start compromised his best showing in his first local race. BENNY CHANG scored a front-running maiden victory just two races back at Santa Anita. He is dropping in class after pressing a fast pace and is a likely danger with a moderate pace. VICE VERSA sprinted well in Kentucky, and he is back at the same level after a useful fourth-place effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Exultation;Talamo;Eurton;3-1

3 Benny Chang;Mojica;Miller;7-2

4 Vice Versa;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

2 New Colossus;Quinonez;Broberg;5-1

6 Hidden Ruler;Rocco;Ortiz;4-1

7 Make Noise;Baze;Van Berg;10-1

1 Deflater;Harr;Cline;20-1

4 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

LUCKY ROAD** faded to fourth, after contesting a fast early pace, in a race dominated by late runners. She is also dropping in price and benefits from the two-turn experience. ARKANSAS INVASION circled rivals on the turn in a late-running fourth-place debut, and she is bred to improve at route distances. CYBER AFFAIR has broken slowly in both of her sprints before finishing with energy. A better break and two turns provide an opportunity for big improvement.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Lucky Road;Felix;Ashauer;7-2

7 Arkansas Invasion;Bedford;Hornsby;5-1

3 Cyber Affair;De La Cruz;Martin;3-1

4 Bonita's Gold;Bailey;Jackson;8-1

8 Danzig Star;Elliott;McBride;12-1

11 Elusive Secret;Lara;Bahena;12-1

2 Laura Belle;Birzer;Smith;8-1

6 Banker Nita;Wales;Stuart;12-1

12 Daddy's Angel;Vazquez;Prather;20-1

9 Daddy's Storm;FDe La Cruz;Altamirano;15-1

13 Princess Simone;Harr;Cates;15-1

1 Dramatic Entrance;Loveberry;Martin;20-1

5 Rich Princess;Hisby;Gonzalez;15-1

14 Sing a Song Too;Harr;Martin;15-1

5 Purse $54,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

EISENSTAEDT** was a determined winner at this claiming price last time out at Churchill, and he shows a series of strong workouts. Moreover, he figures to be tracking a contentious pace. MATROOH won a fast starter allowance race in wire-to-wire fashion, and he has the class to move up and repeat. CURLIN RULES won at a higher level last fall at Santa Anita, and he is the speed drawn on the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Eisenstaedt;Cannon;Moquett;5-2

4 Matrooh;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

1 Curlin Rules;Baze;Sadler;4-1

5 Attentive;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

3 Mighty Manfred;Vazquez;Asmussen;10-1

7 Tapsolute;Canchari;Robertson;8-1

6 Catdaddy;Birzer;Petalino;8-1

6 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

MATAPAN*** finished second behind an odds-on winner in the Downthedustyroad, and the improving 4-year-old looks tough in a restricted entry-level allowance. THE MARY ROSE pressed the pace in a game maiden-allowance victory, and the lightly raced filly is likely to improve. SAVEDBYANANGEL has raced competitively in two races at the meeting, and she keeps top rider Ricardo Santana.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Matapan;Thompson;Gonzalez;3-1

5 The Mary Rose;Garcia;VanMeter;4-1

8 Savedbyanangel;Santana;Prather;5-2

1 Bettyann;Birzer;Smith;12-1

6 Florida Bird;WDe La Cruz;Martin;9-2

4 Tiddly;Quinonez;Witt;6-1

9 Lucky Every Day;Elliott;Milligan;15-1

3 Owe Her One;FDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

7 Oochie;Eramia;Cates;20-1

7 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AWESOME ANYWHERE** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong, after setting a rapid pace, in a deceptively strong second-place finish. TOUCHING RAINBOWS caught the top selection in a determined victory, and the classy veteran is eligible to repeat. D' RAPPER is a 16-race winner who just defeated $50,000 claimers, and a fast pace may set up another winning run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Awesome Anywhere;Garcia;Hollendorfer;3-1

1 Touching Rainbows;Baze;D'Amato;5-2

6 D' Rapper;Vazquez;Villafranco;9-2

3 Sovereign Impact;Santana;Maker;8-1

5 Basic Chance;WDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

9 Mojovation;Mojica;Sadler;12-1

8 The Red Dude;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

7 Nashville Knight;Hill;McKnight;15-1

4 Touchofchilipepper;Lara;Haran;20-1

8 Purse $93,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

EXCLAMATION POINT*** has won three of five races at Oaklawn, and finished second in the 2019 Oaklawn Mile. He possesses good early speed and sports strong works for his return. OPERATION STEVIE earned a strong Beyer figure in a photo-finish loss sprinting. The 15-race winner may be better around two turns. SUPER DUDE encountered late trouble when beaten by just 2 lengths in the Sunshine Million Classic at Gulfstream.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Exclamation Point;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

8 Operation Stevie;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;4-1

1 Super Dude;Vazquez;Maker;9-2

6 Rocking the Boat;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;4-1

7 Colonelsdarktemper;Borel;Fires;8-1

9 Lenstar;Hill;Zito;10-1

3 Shivermetimbers;Cohen;Asmussen;6-1

2 Powerful Ally;Eramia;Fawkes;6-1

4 Thetrashmanscoming;Elliott;Milligan;15-1

9 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

THE DUSTMAN**** contested the pace before tiring late in a third-place finish at Keeneland, and he is dropping in class and cutting back in distance. Moreover, he shows swift local works and picks up a leading rider. CAMPAIGN SPY finished second behind a post-time favorite in his local debut, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. RUN AWAY BETT has finished in-the-money in consecutive races against similar, and his early speed must be respected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 The Dustman;Santana;Fawkes;7-2

6 Campaign Spy;Loveberry;Catalano;4-1

10 Run Away Bett;Elliott;Caldwell;5-1

3 Kinetic Swagger;Cohen;Robertson;8-1

9 Imeanttopay;Felix;House;15-1

12 Not Fade Away;Thompson;Dixon;10-1

8 Pewter;Harr;Cline;12-1

11 Copper Mountain;Pompell;Delong;12-1

5 Wild World;Bailey;Hartman;15-1

4 Went;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;10-1

1 Mr. Unusual;Rocco;Sadler;12-1

7 Rahaal;Borel;Villafranco;12-1

Exotic possibilities

Revealing Quality is a contender at a decent price, and I recommend putting her over Santa Ana Winds and Weekend Madness in a first race exacta play. The sixth race starts a Pick-4, and Matapan is a possible single, and no more than two others seem likely to win. The seventh race seems to be a two-horse race between Touching Rainbows and Awesome Anywhere. The eighth race has three major contenders, and the ninth race boils down to The Dustman and Campaign Spy.

Sports on 03/01/2020