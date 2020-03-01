Russians rally in memory of Putin critic

MOSCOW -- Thousands of people marched on a central Moscow boulevard Saturday in remembrance of a Russian opposition leader who was gunned down five years ago while walking on a bridge near the Kremlin.

The march also protested proposed changes to the Russian Constitution that opponents suspect are intended to give President Vladimir Putin a way to retain power once his term ends in 2024.

Protesters carried placards with sayings such as "No to eternal Putin" and "No to the usurpation of power."

Police said about 10,000 people took part in the march; a nongovernmental organization that counts attendance at political rallies estimated a turnout of 22,000.

Boris Nemtsov, one of Putin's most charismatic and energetic opponents, was shot to death on Feb. 27, 2015, as he walked on the bridge over the Moscow River.

Demonstrations in Nemtsov's memory also took place Saturday in other large cities across Russia, including St. Petersburg, where about 2,000 people gathered, and in Novosibirsk and Vladivostok.

The arrest-monitoring organization OVD-Info said five demonstrators were detained in St. Petersburg, but no detentions were reported in the Moscow march.

U.K. minister accused of ill-treatment

LONDON -- The most senior civil servant at the British government's Home Office resigned Saturday and harshly criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel for her treatment of him.

Sir Philip Rutnam announced his resignation in a statement released by his lawyers and said he would be suing the government over his departure.

The Home Office did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The resignation occurs after recent claims -- denied by Patel -- that she bullied underlings.

"I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands -- behavior that created fear and that needed some bravery to call out," Rutnam said in his statement, which ended a 33-year career in Britain's civil service.

Patel was among ministers who held on to their jobs when Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook up his Cabinet on Feb. 13 after his sweeping election victory late last year.

Rutnam said that in recent days he was the target of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign" over allegations that he had briefed British media outlets against Patel.

"This, along with many other claims, is completely false," he said.

Rutnam said he had tried to reconcile with Patel, but she had "made no effort to engage" with him.

Egypt only signatory for Nile dam deal

CAIRO -- Egypt said Saturday that it would use "all available means" to defend "the interests" of its people after Ethiopia skipped the latest round of U.S.-brokered talks on a disputed Nile dam project with Egypt and Sudan.

A final deal on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was expected in the two-day, U.S.-brokered talks in Washington, which were concluded Friday.

The U.S. crafted a draft deal on the filling and operation of the dam based on proposals by legal and technical teams from all three countries and with input of the World Bank, according to a statement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Egypt signed the deal, Ethiopia skipped the talks and Sudan, which attended, did not sign.

Egypt said Saturday in a statement by its Foreign Ministry that it "regrets Ethiopia's unjustifiable absence ... at this critical stage in the negotiations."

It described the deal as "fair and balanced."

Ethiopia has said that it skipped the talks "because the country's delegation hasn't concluded its consultation with relevant stakeholders."

The dispute over what will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam pits Ethiopia's desire to pull millions out of poverty against Egypt's concerns over a critical water supply.

Catalans hold separatist rally in France

PERPIGNAN, France -- Tens of thousands of people who want the Catalonia region to become independent from Spain held a major rally Saturday across the border in southeastern France.

Catalan separatists are keen to draw international attention to their fight, and the rally in Perpignan aimed to be a show of strength. The rally's slogan was, "The republic at the center of the world" -- a reference to the desired Catalan republic.

Perpignan lies about 120 miles by road from the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Holding the event in French territory allowed former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont to attend, too. The European Parliament member is a fugitive from Spain after declaring Catalan independence in 2017.

Puigdemont's political alliance, Together for Catalonia, will be competing for votes with other separatist parties in an upcoming regional election in Catalonia. No date has been set for the ballot.

Spain's constitution states that the country is indivisible, and the national government in Madrid has refused to countenance independence for Catalonia.

Polls show residents in the Spanish region of 7.5 million people are roughly evenly divided over the question of independence.

Supporters of secession for Spain’s Catalonia region take part in the rally Saturday in Perpignan, France. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)

