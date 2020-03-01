State rethinks cutting $31M in Medicaid payments to hospitals

The state Department of Human Services has backed off a proposed $31 million cut in Medicaid payments to hospitals after an industry group raised objections.

The proposed reduction was in supplemental payments of federal funds meant to offset the low rates the Medicaid program has traditionally paid.

It was triggered by a state initiative that last year put managed care companies in charge of the health coverage of about 45,000 Medicaid recipients who have significant mental illness or developmental disabilities.

The companies are known as Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entities, or PASSEs.

Because the federal government doesn't allow Medicaid programs to supplement what the managed care companies pay, the state in January proposed reducing the amount hospitals are set to receive during the state fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The amount netted by the hospitals, after they paid a tax that helps finance the payments, would have fallen about 13%, to $192 million.

Hospitals objected, prompting the state to seek guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Bo Ryall, chief executive of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said the department told him last month that the cut would not take place after all.

"Hospitals could not have taken that large of a reduction, so we're very happy this was settled," Ryall said.

Human Services Department spokesman Amy Webb said in an email Friday that "there was some confusion" about how the payments should account for the managed care initiative.

The department decided not to make the cut after talking with the hospital association "and just getting clarity with them around PASSE time frames," she said.

Because of the number of their patients now enrolled in managed care, private psychiatric hospitals would have faced the biggest reductions. According to state records, their payments would be cut by amounts ranging from 51% to 78%.

For Levi Hospital in Hot Springs, the Human Services Department's decision to scrap the proposed cut is "huge," CEO Patrick McCabe Jr. said.

The managed care adjustment would have reduced its payment by about $400,000, amounting to 27% of the total.

"It's very significant," McCabe said. "It allows us to continue operating and extending ourselves in a manner that people have become accustomed to."

The supplemental payments, also known as access payments, are mandated under a 2009 state law.

They are designed to tap extra federal funding while filling the gap between the rates paid by Medicaid, which covers primarily low-income people, and Medicare, the federal health insurance program for the elderly and disabled.

Such payments in fiscal 2018 made up about 30% of the total amount the Medicaid program paid the hospitals, state records show.

To calculate the supplemental amount, the state determines the amount Medicaid paid hospitals in a given year on a fee-for-service basis, then estimates how much more Medicare would have paid for the same care.

That difference determines the overall size of the payment, which comes from both the state and federal government. The state then assesses a tax on hospitals' net patient revenue in the amount needed for the state's share, which is about 30% of the total, along with an administrative fee that goes to the state.

Federal regulations limit the combined fee-for-service and supplemental payment amounts to the estimate, known as the upper payment limit, of what Medicare would have paid on a fee-for-service basis for the same care.

To determine the supplemental payment amount for this fiscal year, a Human Services Department contractor -- Kansas City, Mo.-based accounting firm Myers and Stauffer -- analyzed claims paid to hospitals during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018.

Then, it removed from its calculations the claims paid on behalf of the 45,000 Medicaid recipients who were enrolled in a managed care company's plan after the companies began paying for their care on March 1 of last year.

The time it took to revise the calculations caused the first installment of this year's payments to be delayed.

Normally, Ryall said, the payment for the first quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1 would have been in October or November. This time, it wasn't made until January.

Webb has said the supplemental payments were factored into the overall payments, ranging from $1,397.57 to $9,437.59, that the Medicaid program makes to the three companies each month for each recipient enrolled in a company's plan.

When one of the recipients goes to the hospital, the managed care company, rather than the Medicaid program, is now the one paying the bill.

But Ryall said the rates paid by the companies are privately negotiated and don't necessarily make up for the loss of the supplemental payments to hospitals.

In a Jan. 10 letter to Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie, he said the payment reduction is unnecessary and violates a state Medicaid policy that spells out how the supplemental payments should be calculated.

Actual enrollment in the managed-care plans will eventually be reflected in the claims used to calculate the payment amount, causing it to go down, he noted. In the meantime, he said, the Human Services Department should continue calculating the supplemental payments as it has in the past.

"We're certainly talking to our hospitals and making them aware that this will catch up in the next one year or two," Ryall said.

In the meantime, he said, the department's decision to abandon the cut "gives them more time to prepare in their budgeting process and cash flow to be able to afford these changes as they are occurring."

Metro on 03/01/2020