State voter turnout lower than in '16, officials say

In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.

Early voting in Arkansas' primary has generally been lighter than it was four years ago, election officials and party officials say.

Turnout in parts of Northwest Arkansas, however, shows signs of trending upward.

Statewide, Arkansans had cast 105,856 votes at early polling locations as of Friday morning, according to the secretary of state's office. Another 7,765 absentee ballots had been submitted.

That's a fraction of the 1,730,112 citizens registered to vote, as of Jan. 27.

Voter interest was higher in 2016, a year with hotly contested presidential primaries in both parties.

This time, there's an incumbent president, Donald Trump, poised to win renomination, despite a long-shot challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

The last time that happened, in 2012, voter turnout fell to 21.8%. In comparison, voter turnout was 36.3% during the 2008 presidential preferential primary and 38.39% in 2016.

To encourage turnout, the Republican Party of Arkansas has taken to the airwaves.

"We have a radio commercial encouraging people to turn out, hoping that if people get excited to turn out for the president, they'll just go ahead and turn out for the rest of the ticket," said executive director Sara Jo Reynolds.

She said the ad has been airing statewide.

"We are hoping that it is not down that significant, but we will probably not see the same sort of excitement we saw in 2016 because we don't have that many candidates. But it's also down on the Democrat side, and they have tons of people running for president, so I think it's just down across the board," she said.

Reynolds said she is expecting higher turnouts in isolated areas because of heated legislative primaries particularly in Northwest Arkansas and Craighead and Saline counties.

With a crowded field of presidential contenders, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray anticipates solid turnouts for the election.

"I think you'll see Democratic turnout higher," he said.

The ballots themselves will likely be shorter, he noted.

"I think that it is an interesting dynamic that aside from the nonpartisan judicial races and I guess the quorum court primaries, [it's the] first election in Arkansas history where county sheriffs, and county judge and courthouse officials aren't on the ballot," he said.

Secretary of State John Thurston isn't predicting final turnout numbers.

Thus far in the voting, there have been few hiccups, according to his spokesman, Chris Powell.

"While a couple of counties have experienced ballot error issues, overall the election has been going very smooth across the state," he said in a written statement. "Some counties have reported lower than expected turnout, but we hope that people will show up to vote in force for the last day of early voting Monday and Tuesday on Election Day."

While Thurston isn't making any prognostications about Tuesday's totals, he and his staff are "working diligently to ensure the integrity of the electoral process," Powell said.

"Secretary Thurston's staff has been collaborating with the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and various stakeholders in receiving and providing updates and trainings regarding election security and emergency preparedness to our county election officials," he added.

In Pulaski County, 22,012 people had voted early as of Saturday at 4 p.m., including 16,696 taking Democratic ballots, 5,144 asking for Republican ballots and 276 submitting nonpartisan ballots.

In Washington County, turnout is up from four years ago, according to election coordinator Jennifer Price.

Through Saturday at 4 p.m., early voters there had submitted 7,244 Democratic ballots, 3,731 Republican ballots and 215 nonpartisan ballots.

In Benton County, a total of 15,440 early votes had been by Saturday at 4 p.m.

There weren't any crowds at the early voting locations in the Hope area Thursday, according to Hempstead County's County Clerk Karen Smith.

"The problem is we don't really have any county contested races. I think that's probably the cause," she said.

Given the lack of competition, "I don't think people really realize that early voting's going on," she said.

Things are slow in the Camden area, too, Ouachita County's County Clerk Britt Williford said Saturday.

He chalks it up, in large part, to a lack of hotly contested primary races.

"I've talked to several of my friends and acquaintances especially, and they say they're not going to bother now. They'll be here in November," he said.

Metro on 03/01/2020