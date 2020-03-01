Still work to do, pope tells order

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2004 file photo, then Pope John Paul II gives his blessing to late Rev. Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legion of Christ, during a special audience the pontiff granted to about four thousand participants of the Regnum Christi movement, at the Vatican. It was revealed that Maciel sexually abused at least 60 seminarians, fathered at least three children and built a secretive, cult-like order to cater to his whims and hide his crimes. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, File)

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday that it still has a long road of changes ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadn't purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder.

Francis had been scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Mexican order and its Regnum Christi consecrated branches, which have been in Rome to elect new superiors and set policy decisions. But Francis skipped the audience because he is sick. The text of his prepared remarks was given to the Legion of Christ and released publicly by the Vatican press office.

In the text, Francis told the Legion of Christ's new superiors that a "very vast field" of work was needed to correct problems and create a healthy order. He encouraged them to work "energetically in substance and softly in the means."

"A change of mentality requires a lot of time to assimilate in individuals and in an institution, so it's a continual conversion," Francis said. "A return to the past would be dangerous and senseless."

The Vatican took over the Legion of Christ in 2010 after revelations that its founder, the Rev. Marcial Maciel, sexually abused dozens of his seminarians, fathered at least three children and built a secretive, cult-like order to hide his double life.

Even though the Vatican envoy tasked with running and overhauling the Legion of Christ declared the order cleansed and reconciled with its past in 2014, new sexual misconduct scandals have called into question whether his mission was really accomplished.

Victims of other Legion of Christ priests have come forward, indicating that a culture of abuse extended far beyond Maciel's crimes and involved a cover-up by superiors who are still in power.

In the text, Francis gave his most extensive comments to date about the Legion of Christ and Maciel, who was hailed during the papacy of St. John Paul II for his purported orthodoxy and ability to attract vocations and donations.

But John Paul and his aides turned a blind eye to evidence, including documentation in the Vatican dating from the 1940s, that Maciel was a drug addict, pedophile and religious fraud.

Francis said that while the Legion of Christ cannot deny that Maciel founded the order, "you can no longer consider him an example of holiness to imitate" -- a reference to the fact that some Legionaries still keep photos of him and read the writings of a man they considered a living saint.

Francis said the cult of personality Maciel created to run the order "in some way polluted" the original spiritual inspiration for the Legion of Christ.

The pope praised Legion of Christ members for their willingness to accept change and urged them to continue down the path of renewal, including with a new governing council that he said must act as a check on the superiors.

Since the order's scandal began in 2009, the number of its priests and members of its Regnum Christi lay branch have fallen, and several of its schools and seminaries have closed. The Legion of Christ now counts 970 priests, and only 51 novices entered seminary training last year, down from an average of about 200 a year at the order's height.

