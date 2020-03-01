PHILIP MARTIN: These dark men

I got the interview with the firefighter because I played basketball with the son of his defense attorney's secretary.

She knew me; I'd been in her house and she thought I was a good boy, so when her bosses started talking about the possibility of having their client sit down with a member of the press to tell his side of the story--an unusual and risky move that to this day I do not understand--I had a little edge over the cop reporters who worked for the morning newspaper. They had the bigger circulation, but we focused more on criminal investigations than they did; we ran longer and more detailed murder stories. But the main thing was she knew me.

So I sat down with the firefighter who allegedly murdered his wife's sister with whom he was admittedly having an affair and who had, on a couple of occasions, written four-figure checks to bail the firefighter's young family out of financial difficulty. He was accused of murdering his lover by strangling her with her own brassiere after sex in the trailer where he lived with his family. The detectives thought he did it out of anger, after she refused to write him another check.

Her body had been found in a dumpster not far from his trailer, on what they thought was the morning after she was killed. The firefighter had admitted having sex with her and arguing with her over money, but he claimed she'd left under her own power. She'd taken her purse, but for some reason left her checkbook behind.

His attorney was in the room, but during the two hours I asked questions and the firefighter answered them, he didn't interrupt us once. I believe he believed in the innocence of his client, even if I did not.

I brought along a photographer, one of those ninjas who managed to be there without seeming to be there. He snapped a few pictures and left. I asked the best questions I knew how to ask, and wrote as good a story as I knew how to write. I went back to the detectives with quotes from the firefighter and included what little reaction they would give me.

As the defense attorney had hoped, my newspaper gave the story good play, starting it above the fold on the front page and jumping it to the back of the A section, where it took up the whole page. The photographs revealed a soft man with long eyelashes and a kind, sad face. Not handsome exactly, but painfully human.

My story, I thought, revealed a pathetic, broken murderer whose primary emotion was self-pity.

When he was tried a few months later, the firefighter was acquitted. He walked out of the courtroom with his wife, who I thought looked terrified and frail. I didn't cover that trial, but I know that if I'm ever accused of a crime I did not commit I want a judge to decide my fate. If I'm guilty, I'll take the jury trial.

Maybe the firefighter wasn't a murderer. I don't know. And maybe, if he was, he had, as a friend of mine used to say, "gotten it out of his system." Murderers make the best trusties, a prison official once told me, because they had taken care of their problem. Most killers won't kill again; those who will are a different, cooler-blooded sort of cat.

In any case, I don't want to argue that my gut is a better indicator of a defendant's guilt or innocence than the deliberations of 12 conscientious citizens.

Even if I believe he did it.

Harvey Weinstein never killed anyone. Neither did Bill Cosby. But they remind me of the firefighter, of any number of women-killers I have known. I do not want to call it male entitlement, though I suspect that is exactly what it is; something all us boys carry around and have to learn to bank. It is a species of pride, the idea that we are here to bend the world to our desires--and that the inability to do that is to fail at being a man.

Some men, like Weinstein and Cosby, behave badly because they can, because they find themselves in positions to wield power and feel insulated from consequences because of that power. (And usually are.)

Other men behave badly because they feel powerless, out of shame. Men kill women for all kinds of reasons, but mainly for humiliating them by reminding them exactly what they are. For making them aware of their limitations, their incompetence, their barely disguised cowardice. (Watch what you say to us, ladies.)

What we say is that the bad actors are exceptions, that most men don't behave badly, that we're not all monsters. Yet we live in a society where misogyny is normalized; boys will forever be boys and men will be offended whenever anyone suggests they possess the capacity for darkness.

