Underdog runs hot during Spring Fever

HOT SPRINGS -- Fans of underdogs had a reason to cheer Saturday.

The $125,000, 5 1/2-furlong Spring Fever Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up was top-heavy with stars but won by Midnight Fantasy, a Louisiana-bred grinder ridden by Martin Garcia in her first start at Oaklawn.

Off at 8-1, Midnight Fantasy -- a 4-year-old daughter of Midnight Lute and trained by Joe Sharp -- won by a neck in 1:03.61 over the late charge of Amy's Challenge, the winner of last year's Spring Fever.

What a Fox, from the barn of Robertino Diodoro and ridden by Orlando Mojica, finished third, 3 lengths behind Amy's Challenge and 1 1/4 lengths in front of Mt. Brave, fourth in the field of six.

"When I asked her to go, she just took off," Garcia said. "It was really nice."

Break Even, the 4-5 favorite ridden by Joe Talamo and trained by Brad Cox, finished last, 12 lengths behind the winner in her first start since August.

Owner Carl Moore was delighted by Midnight Fantasy's performance.

"She just keeps getting better and better," Moore said. "She's awesome."

Midnight Fantasy last passed a wire in first in the 6-furlong Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Sprint Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Dec. 14. After the race, she was disqualified and placed seventh for late interference.

"That was a freak thing," Moore said. "It broke all of our hearts. It just didn't turn out right for any of us."

Break Even and Amy's Challenge, the 3-1 second choice, were the most noteworthy in the short Spring Fever field.

Break Even, a 4-year-old daughter of Country Day, started the Spring Fever with a career record of 7 6-1-0. She began with six consecutive wins, a streak that included a win in the Grade II, 7-furlong Eight Belles Stakes at Churchill Downs on the weekend of the Kentucky Derby last season. Her one loss came in a second-place finish in the Grade II, 6-furlong Prioress Stakes at Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in her last start.

Five-year-old Amy's Challenge, a daughter of Artie Schiller and trained by Mac Robertson, finished her 2019 season with a second-place finish in the Grade I, 7-furlong Madison Stakes at Keeneland and a third-place finish in the Grade I Humana Distaff at Churchill. After the Spring Fever, her career record at Oaklawn stands at 7 3-2-1.

Break Even started the Spring Fever in a front-running mix with Mt. Brave, who led through the opening quarter-mile in 21.43, a head in front of Artistic Diva and half a length in front of Break Even in third.

The order was the same through a half in 45.10, with Break Even a head behind the leader. At the top of the stretch, she had faded to last, 8 1/4 lengths behind Midnight Fantasy.

"Man, I loved where I was," Talamo said. "She broke sharp and I was able to sit right off the pace just a little bit. I really, really felt we had a good shot turning for home, but that's racing for you. She is a really fast filly. I definitely think she's going to get a lot out of this."

Midnight Fantasy raced in fourth through the first half-mile, never more than 1 3/4 lengths off the lead, but began to unwind late in the turn and led by 1 1/2 lengths as she straightened for home.

"We told Martin, just set it up," Moore said. "Stalk and pounce, and he gave her a great trip."

Amy's Challenge was fourth, 1 1/2 lengths behind the leader and stuck behind a three-horse wall as she entered the stretch. Jockey Alex Canchari finally found a gap, and Amy's Challenge gained steadily down the middle of the fast track but fell short.

"She was just boxed in," Canchari said. "I thought she won. She thought she won, honestly. She didn't know she lost that race."

