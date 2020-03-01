Variety of seats up for grabs in Tuesday's election

In Tuesday's election, Arkansas' voters will elect a new member of the state Supreme Court and two members of the Arkansas Court of Appeals in contested races, in addition to voting for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates.

They'll also select among candidates in contested elections for 29 circuit judge posts, 19 district judge posts and a prosecuting attorney position.

Voters Tuesday also will choose among candidates in contested Republican and Democratic primaries for legislative seats. There are three contested Republican primaries and two contested Democratic primaries for state Senate seats. There also are 13 contested Republican primaries and three contested Democratic primaries for state House seats.

The highest-profile legislative race in Arkansas in the GOP primary is state Rep. Dan Sullivan's bid to oust state Sen. John Cooper from his seat representing most of Craighead County. It's a rematch of a special primary runoff election that Cooper narrowly won in November 2013.

In a notable primary in Northwest Arkansas, state Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, faces challenges from two fellow Republicans after narrowly winning the Republican nomination two years ago.

In the state Supreme Court race, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch and Workers' Compensation Commission Judge Barbara Webb are vying to succeed retiring state Supreme Court Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart in Position 4.

"I'm running a nonpartisan race, and I'm being opposed by out-of-state money and a political machine in a nonpartisan race," Welch said Friday, "so I don't know how it is going."

He said he has strong support from retired judges and attorneys across the state.

Webb said she has stressed her qualifications and experience in her bid for the state Supreme Court, and she believes the race is going "very well."

"I hope voters have heard my message and believe I am the best choice for the Supreme Court," Webb said when asked about Welch's remarks. Webb's husband is state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb.

Barbara Webb has been the beneficiary of the Republican State Leadership Committee's Judicial Fairness Initiative, which is separate from Webb's campaign. The committee reported on Monday that it had spent $125,000 on television ads, $75,000 on radio ads and $25,000 on digital ads, all supporting Webb.

The two contested races for state Court of Appeals include one pitting state Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klappenbach in a rematch with his 2016 foe -- former military lawyer James McMenis -- for representing the court's District 5 in south-central Arkansas.

The other contested appeals court race is the battle between Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett and District Judge Emily White for the open seat representing the court's District 4 in western Arkansas. The District 4, Position 2, seat is now held by Judge Meredith Switzer, who was appointed last year to fill the vacancy left by the death of Judge David "Mac" Glover.

In the Republican primary in northeast Arkansas' Senate District 21, Cooper said Thursday, "I think in the last few days the momentum has been with us."

"But I think it is going to be close, too," the Jonesboro Republican said in an interview in Little Rock. "There is a lot of extremism coming out of the woodwork up there, but I think it will be in our favor when it is done."

Cooper said his campaign's momentum stemmed from Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigning for him on Monday, and "also we have got a lot influential business people and other people like that that is weighing on it now that probably wasn't weighing in early in the campaign."

Sullivan, who has won the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, said Thursday in an interview that his race with Cooper is going to be close because "we have a lot of people working hard."

"We have good feedback from people on the ground," Sullivan said. "[Cooper] has the most money and the governor behind him.

"I feel like we are in a good competitive position, and we'll just have to see," he said. "I don't have a prediction. It is about turnout and getting our people to the polls."

In a November 2013 special primary runoff election, Cooper defeated Sullivan by 67 votes -- 1,486-1,419.

The winner of the Republican primary in Senate District 21 will be unopposed in the general election.

In Northwest Arkansas' House District 90 GOP primary, Della Rosa has received a contribution from Hutchinson's political action committee. Her two challengers have each received contributions from Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin's political action committee.

Hutchinson's PAC contributed $1,000 to Della Rosa because, the Republican governor said in a written statement, "she has supported a pro-growth agenda for Arkansas from tax cuts to infrastructure funding."

Griffin's PAC contributed $500 apiece to Della Rosa's two Republican opponents, Kendon Underwood of Cave Springs and Chris Latimer of Rogers.

Griffin said that "in races where there is a clear contrast, I have tried to help candidates that uphold the principles of the Republican Party platform."

"In this race, both Kendon Underwood and Chris Latimer are solid conservatives and either would be an improvement," Griffin said in a written statement.

If none of the three candidates gets a majority of the vote in the House District 90 primary election, the two top vote-getters will advance to the March 31 runoff election. The Republican nominee will face Democratic candidate Kelly Ross Krout in the general election.

In the 2018 Republican primary election, Della Rosa defeated Underwood by three votes.

The state House of Representatives is now composed of 75 Republicans and 23 Democrats with two vacant seats that will be filled in special elections. The Senate includes 26 Republicans and nine Democrats.

