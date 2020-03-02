2 more patients in Arkansas tested for coronavirus

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

Two more people in Arkansas are being tested for coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), the Arkansas Department of Health said Monday afternoon. There remain no confirmed cases of the illness in the state.

The Public Health Laboratory at the Health Department now has the ability to test for the illness, according to a news release, so results are anticipated sooner than past weeks, when testing could only be done at the Centers for Disease Control out of state.

The department said the number of people under investigation for the illness will be updated on its website by 3 p.m. daily.

There are 29 travelers in Arkansas currently being monitored daily for the illness, according to the Health Department’s website.