2020 Jazz in the Park lineup includes four Little Rock acts

TwiceSax performs April 22 as part of the 2020 Jazz in the Park series.

Sounds So Good, a Central Arkansas jazz quintet led by Curtis Adams, opens season 8 of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Jazz in the Park, 6-8 p.m. April 1 at the History Pavilion in Little Rock’s Riverfront Park, off President Clinton Avenue.

Admission is free. There is some seating in the natural stone amphitheater at the History Pavilion; otherwise lawn chairs and blankets, but no coolers, are welcome.

The series continues at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in April. The rest of the lineup (all at the History Pavilion; in case of rain, in the River Market West Pavilion):

April 8: University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jazz Ensemble

April 15: Off the Cuff

April 22: TwiceSax

April 29: Butterfly of New Orleans, Katrice Newbill.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, water and Jazz in the Park koozies will be available for sale; a portion of the proceeds benefits Art Porter Music Education, Inc.’s scholarship fund. Visit rivermarket.info.