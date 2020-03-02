3 candidates tout experience in central Arkansas circuit court race

The race to replace Circuit Judge Chris Piazza in the 6th Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties is a three-way contest involving Hugh Finkelstein, Scott Richardson and Casey Tucker.

Piazza, 72, is stepping down from the bench after 29 years because of a provision of the law that strips circuit judges of their retirement benefits if they are elected after turning 70. Six of the 17 circuit judges are retiring this year, five of them because of the retirement restriction.

The election is Tuesday, and early voting runs through today. If no candidate wins a clear majority, then the two candidates with the highest vote totals will face off in the November general election.

Piazza's successor as 2nd Division judge will take over a court that focuses mainly on family law.

HUGH FINKELSTEIN

Finkelstein, 55, of Little Rock said he is the most qualified to replace Piazza because he's the only candidate who has been a judge. He spent about two years, 2017-18, as a Little Rock district judge on appointment by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"During that time, I presided over thousands of cases in both district court and circuit court," he said in an email. "Aside from my district court duties, I was assigned a circuit court docket, where I presided over the same types of cases that will be heard in Second Division. As Little Rock District judge, I helped to develop the mental health diversion program, which helps people with mental illnesses get treatment instead of incarceration."

Finkelstein has spent most of his career as a prosecutor, including 18 years as a prosecutor supervisor in Pulaski County. He is now chief deputy prosecutor for the Conway-based 20th Judicial Circuit of Faulkner, Searcy and Van Buren counties.

"In my career, I have tried thousands of trials, and fought for justice for victims of crimes, survivors of sexual assaults, and families of murder victims," he said. "I handled every type of case over my career, trying to hold people accountable for their actions while still treating everyone with respect."

Finkelstein, licensed in 1992, said his greatest accomplishments include his recognition by the Pulaski County Bar Association as district judge of the year in both years he was Little Rock district judge.

He said he also was honored to be appointed twice by the governor to serve as a special justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"This signifies that the governor trusted me to make sound decisions in an impartial way on cases involving the Arkansas Constitution," he said.

Finkelstein said he also knows what it's like to be a petitioner in family court, having had to pursue a guardianship for his stepdaughter after his wife died suddenly. She had requested in her will that Finkelstein raise the girl.

"I have an understanding of the effect these cases can have on people because I have been one of those people sitting in court praying that the judge made the right decision," he said. "I have fought for people every day in court, but having been a client rather than an attorney gave me a different perspective about how the clients feel."

SCOTT RICHARDSON

Richardson, 48, is a longtime assistant attorney general now in private practice with his former boss, Dustin McDaniel.

"I'm a civil litigation attorney running for a position that handles civil litigation," Richardson said in an email. "Civil cases include disputes over divorce, child custody, contracts, businesses, personal injury and the like. This is the law that I have always practiced and that I know. Civil cases operate under completely different rules than criminal cases. A good civil judge needs to know and understand the rules of civil procedure. I know the rules and have handled a wide variety of civil cases including contract disputes, products liability, divorce, and civil rights cases."

Richardson, of Little Rock, said his extensive experience with civil-rights law gives him a unique perspective on how to be fair on the bench.

"All candidates will say they will be fair. But not many have worked in civil rights law to learn what fairness really is and how to make sure that fairness is a reality," said Richardson, who was licensed in 2001. "These cases have taught me how to really look at what I am doing to determine whether I really am being fair. I have worked with government agencies building policies and procedures to provide equal opportunities for people regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or other factors. I have also represented women who have been sexually harassed and minorities who have been discriminated against."

An Eagle Scout, Richardson said he has been inspired by Scouting's dedication to perseverance, integrity and public service.

Richardson said he took an interest in the law at an early age, inspired by watching his father fighting government bureaucracy all the way to the state Supreme Court.

"He needed a good judge to stand up for the rule of law. Eventually he got that at the Arkansas Supreme Court," Richardson said. "But it came at a significant personal price. It was hard on our family and the stress of it all was very hard on him personally. I had a front row seat to how bad law and good judges can hurt or help people in their everyday lives. So I picked the law to help people like my dad."

Richardson said his greatest accomplishment was, as lead attorney for the state, helping end the decades-old Little Rock school desegregation case.

"We were able to push the school districts to follow their desegregation plans so the students in the district could be assured that they were being provided equal educational opportunities," he said. "But we were also able to end the case and save the state $66 million every year."

CASEY TUCKER

As a seasoned trial lawyer, the 47-year-old Tucker said she brings extensive courtroom experience to the race, ensuring that she'll be able to get off to a quick start as a judge.

"This election is about two things -- experience and heart. My experience as a Top 100 Litigator by the National Trial Attorneys, together with my extensive civil jury trial experience, makes my first day on the job comfortable because I'm in the courtroom plenty," she said. "But it's my heart for this position that is important for voters to know. My heart for hard work, and my passion for justice, is part of who I am every day as I have worked for my clients over the past 22 years."

Tucker, of Little Rock, said her career has taught her the importance of compassion and true listening.

"My clients are hardworking people, who, through no fault of their own, have suffered a life crisis," said Tucker, who has been licensed since 1997. "They need my help to navigate an overly complicated legal system in order to help make their lives bearable again. Whether it is a grandparent who needs help with grandchildren, or a person who has been in an accident at work or on the road. We trust our judges to help, and my ability to listen, invest time and hard work, and my passion for justice will benefit both sides."

Tucker said she also knows the importance and value of hard work.

"I'm the first person in my family to graduate college and the only one who graduated law school," she said. "My father worked very hard to provide for our family, and he fully encouraged me to earn a professional degree. I've learned to bring that same hard work ethic to the law."

Outside the courtroom, she has been active in the community, serving on the leadership team of her church and working with various organizations that include the 20th Century Club, which provides lodging and meals for cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Among her professional accomplishments are being named a Top 100 Lawyer for Arkansas by the National Trial Lawyers. The invitation-only organization comprises the top trial lawyers across the nation, and its ratings are set by surveys of fellow lawyers and by a measure of client satisfaction. She also has been inducted into the invitation-only American Board of Trial Advocates.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

According to the Arkansas secretary of state's office, Finkelstein has reported $73,521 in contributions with $65,109 in expenditures. His top five contributors are James Michael Stuart and Gregory Hatcher of Little Rock, who have each contributed $2,800; John Wesley Hall of Little Rock, $1,250; Vanessa Cash Adams of Little Rock, $1,100; and Emily Waters, $1,000.

Richardson reports $53,255 in contributions with $59,974 in expenditures. His top donors are Dustin McDaniel, Lin Richardson, George Bequette and Fred Wilson, each contributing $2,800; and Billy Roehrenbeck, $1,500.

Tucker has reported $27,575 in contributions with expenditures of $37,374. Her top donors are John Holleman of Little Rock, $2,700; L.A. Jackson of Bryant, $2,000; and Shawn Clark, Ryan Atkins and Terry Barnes, each contributing $1,000.

Eligible voters are Perry County residents and Pulaski County residents who live in the northwestern two-thirds of the county. Those voters must live in precincts 1-15, 17-52, 56-115, 121-127 and 136-137.

Judges earn $168,096 a year and are elected for six-year terms.

Metro on 03/02/2020