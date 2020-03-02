Afghan rejects call for prisoner swap

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, shown at a news conference in the the presidential palace Sunday in Kabul, said the release of Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government “cannot be a precondition” to the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement. More photos at arkansasonline.com/32peace/. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with the timetable for a speedy prisoner release laid out a day earlier in a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

President Ashraf Ghani's comments pointed to the first hitch in implementing the fragile deal, which is aimed at ending America's longest war after more than 18 years and getting rival Afghan factions to agree on their country's future.

But the U.S. has said a planned troop withdrawal over the next 14 months is linked to the Taliban's counterterrorism performance, not to progress in intra-Afghan talks.

Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as America's first ambassador to Afghanistan after the 2001 U.S. invasion, spent the past 17 months running on-again, off-again talks with the Taliban to hammer out the agreement.

The U.S.-Taliban deal signed Saturday in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar envisions the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government ahead of talks between Afghan factions, which are expected to begin March 10 in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. The Taliban would release up to 1,000 prisoners.

Ghani said at a Sunday news conference in the capital, Kabul, that this wasn't a promise the United States could make. He said the release of any prisoners was a decision for his government, adding that he wasn't ready to release them before the start of negotiations.

"The request has been made by the United States for the release of prisoners and it can be part of the negotiations, but it cannot be a precondition," Ghani said.

The U.S.-Taliban deal is seen as a historic opportunity to extricate the United States from Afghanistan, a nation convulsed by conflict since the Soviet invasion in December 1979. But it could also unravel quickly, particularly if the Taliban fail to deliver on a promise that no terror attacks would be launched from Afghan soil.

The intra-Afghan talks between squabbling political factions and the rival Taliban are even more intricate -- even if a potential failure might not slow the withdrawal of American forces.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said he considered a prisoner exchange to be an important confidence-building measure.

"Everything is interconnected," he said Sunday about the agreement's 14-month time frame.

"The prisoner exchange will be one of the first confidence-building measures, so it will remain a very critical step that we need to push forward," he added.

American officials, traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his return to the U.S. after the deal's signing, noted that the agreement stipulates "up to" 5,000 prisoners would be released. The officials did not refer specifically to Ghani's statements.

President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday at the White House that he will be "meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future," and he described the group as "tired of war."

He said he thinks they are serious about the deal they signed, but he warned that if it fails, then the U.S. could restart combat operations.

"We think we'll be successful in the end," he said, referring to the all-Afghan peace talks and a final U.S. exit.

But he also warned: "If bad things happen, we'll go back" in with military firepower.

Pompeo said he doesn't know when or where Trump's meeting with the Taliban would take place.

"They have an enormous amount of American blood on their hands," Pompeo said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation. "We're going to see if the Taliban are prepared to live up to the commitments they made.

"It's going to be rocky and bumpy," Pompeo said.

The deal calls for U.S. troop levels to fall to 8,600 within 135 days, from about 13,000 now, and for all U.S. forces to withdraw in 14 months if the accord holds. It leaves the details of a lasting peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government to be hashed out later.

"No one is under any false illusion that this won't be a difficult conversation, but that conversation for the first time in almost two decades will be among the Afghan people," Pompeo said. "And that's the appropriate place for that conversation to take place."

Many Afghans have welcomed the possibility of peace.

Afghans in eastern Nangarhar province posted pictures of dozens of men dancing in the street to celebrate the signing. In eastern Khost province, a Taliban stronghold, the night sky was alight with red tracer bullets fired by celebrating residents. People in southern Helmand province, also a Taliban stronghold that has seen heavy violence, began a three-day soccer tournament to celebrate the signing.

