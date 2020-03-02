Sections
Arkansan under observation tests negative for coronavirus

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:46 a.m.

An Arkansas patient under observation for the coronavirus does not have the disease, according to test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health announced in a news release on Saturday evening.

Last month, the department confirmed that another Arkansas patient who had been quarantined also tested negative for the coronavirus.

The release said the Department of Health continues to work with the CDC to monitor the viral outbreak of covid-19.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has raised fears of a pandemic and sent shudders through the stock market last week.

In a news conference on Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is monitoring 10 people for the virus, but to date Arkansas has no confirmed cases.

He urged citizens not to "overreact" and to take ordinary precautions like they would to avoid the flu.

The Department of Health in the state of Washington confirmed the first U.S. death from the coronavirus on Saturday.

The global death toll from the disease is nearing 3,000, according to The Washington Post.

Metro on 03/02/2020

