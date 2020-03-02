A star at age 3, washed up by 8, tiny actress survived life-threatening stunts

During her brief career as a silent-film star, "Baby Peggy" came perilously close to death time and again. The child actor — a toddler when she debuted in 1921 — was thrown from a speeding pickup truck, narrowly escaped a horse trampling and survived near-drownings and incineration, all in the pursuit of making movies in an era with minimal supervision of child welfare.

She made dozens of shorts. The few that survive show a precocious toddler with a gift for physical comedy and mimicry. A still from the short Peg o' the Movies (1923) shows her in a slinky dress and holding a cigarette in an imitation of exotic actress Pola Negri. In other comedies she parodied film stars Rudolph Valentino and Mary Pickford.

"She was able to do imitations, which is something a really small child isn't usually capable of," film historian Kevin Brownlow told the London Independent in 2006. "In one of her films, she plays an old grandfather with a beard."

"You can see that often the camera is grinding and that she is doing things very naturally which [the filmmakers] are picking up," Brownlow said, "but she is also perfectly capable of taking direction, which — given her age — is quite amazing."

Doing her own stunt work, she was held underwater in Sea Shore Shapes (1921) and positioned under the rods of a train in Miles of Smiles (1923). Her father, who attributed her talent and success to "plain old-fashioned obedience," supervised the shoots.

By 1923, she was signed by a bigger studio, Universal, where she commanded $10,000 a week for feature-length films. The next year, she starred opposite Clara Bow in the comedy Helen's Babies.

"To be taken seriously," studio chief Carl Laemmle once said, "a child star should make you cry." To that end, he cast Baby Peggy in The Darling of New York (1923), a tear-jerker — with treacherous stunt work — about an immigrant family that survives a tenement fire.

For the film's climax, the set was doused with kerosene and set ablaze, including (by accident) a door that was to serve as Baby Peggy's escape route. She improvised by breaking the window and clawing her way out across a burning windowsill. The scene is all that remains of the film today.

Baby Peggy lent her name and image to sweaters, jewelry, handbags and dolls. In 1923, her father secured her a $1.5-million-a-year contract with independent producer Sol Lesser. For Lesser, she had her last starring role in Captain January (1924), the story of an elderly lighthouse keeper who adopts an orphaned girl and nearly loses her when she is reunited with her aunt. (The film was later remade as a vehicle for the Depression-era moppet star Shirley Temple.)

When her father bickered with Lesser over her salary, the movie mogul reportedly blackballed the family. For the next four years, Peggy and her parents worked in vaudeville, then in its waning days before the rise of sound films. Her act included slapstick routines and a teary-eyed ode to a dead dog (a stuffed toy with its filling removed). She closed her show with an imitation of Scottish music hall singer Harry Lauder.

When the grueling travel proved too much for the family, her father made a down payment on a Wyoming dude ranch. But his mismanagement, coupled with the 1929 stock market crash, plunged them into poverty.

"But they thought Hollywood was forever," she said. "My parents had no plan for adulthood for my sister and myself. We weren't sent to school. ... We simply grew up and worked. We had no education at all. I did have the good luck to have one tutor."

In her final decades, Cary belonged to A Minor Consideration, a nonprofit advocacy group for child performers. Speaking at film screenings, she met aspiring stage parents who often missed the point of her talks.

"I tell them I have yet to find a 2-year-old who can find a studio door without help from a parent," she told the New York Daily News. "I think that's too young."

Style on 03/02/2020