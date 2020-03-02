Benton County's gun-sanctuary idea returned to Quorum Court panel

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court last week decided against forming a subcommittee to discuss gun-sanctuary proposals.

Justice of the Peace Jerry Snow made a motion against forming a subcommittee and to move the item back to the Committee of the Whole to discuss a resolution.

During discussion, Quorum Court members Tom Allen, Joel Edwards, and Pat Adams all said they were against forming the subcommittee. They all were in favor of discussing a resolution.

The vote to move the item back to the Committee of the Whole was 13-1, with one member absent.

At the Quorum Court meeting Thursday night, three residents spoke against a resolution or ordinance. One resident spoke in favor of an ordinance.

In January, the county's Libertarian Party submitted a proposed Second Amendment/Bill of Rights sanctuary ordinance to the Committee of the Whole.

That proposal was tabled by the committee after discussion at its Feb. 18 meeting. There are groups in two camps concerning any proposals -- backers of an ordinance and those who say protections already exist in the U.S. Constitution and the Arkansas Constitution.

Scott County approved a "Bill of Rights Ordinance" in January, and Independence County recently approved a "Second Amendment County Resolution."

The Arkansas effort is part of a national trend taking root in Western states and in Virginia, in particular, where more than 100 cities or counties have approved some sort of Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. Counties and towns say they are declaring themselves as "sanctuary" sites to protect the Second Amendment.

Benton County Attorney George Spence originally drafted a one-page resolution, and some minor changes have been made since then, he said last week.

Arkansas quorum courts shouldn't attempt to approve gun-sanctuary ordinances conflicting with state or federal law, Mike Rainwater, attorney for the Association of Arkansas Counties' Risk Management Fund, told Arkansas' 75 county judges in a Feb. 6 letter.

Instead, they could approve resolutions if they want to voice their support for the Second Amendment, Rainwater wrote. Rainwater provided a draft for counties to consider, but he noted that neither the association nor its Risk Management Fund was taking a stand on the issue.

Metro on 03/02/2020