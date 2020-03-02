Cost-cutting move eliminates 12 jobs at John Brown University, spokeswoman says

The Cathedral of the Ozarks on the campus of John Brown University is shown in this photo.

Twelve faculty and staff at John Brown University are losing their jobs as the private Christian college cuts costs following an enrollment decline, a university spokeswoman said Monday.

"JBU had fewer students enroll and live in campus housing than expected last fall, and the administration made these changes in the budget to adjust its staffing and operating expenses to reflect current student numbers," Julie Gumm, the university's director of marketing and communications, said in an email.

John Brown University informed employees Thursday about the cuts that amount to a 5.9% reduction in its operating budget, Gumm said. The university's operating budget is approximately $46 million, Gumm said.

Of the job losses, "less than half" are faculty, Gumm said, with the other cuts made to staff and administrative positions.

While some jobs ended last week, others are continuing to work through the spring semester or the end of their contracts, Gumm said.

