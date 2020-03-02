WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE! Cross your t's and stop your glottis

A reader asked me why some people omit the "t" sound in certain words. I was happy to learn the practice had a fun name: T-glottalization. I learned a couple of other things, too.

The vocal cords are two membranes in the larynx. Experts call them "vocal folds" because they are, indeed, folded. The glottis is the airway between the cords. I know I'm simplifying these amazing parts that control how our voices sound.

Now, when someone is pronouncing a word, they might skip saying a letter through a closing of the glottis, which is called glottalization or a glottal stop. It happens with the letter "t" in the middle of words. The example that comes to mind immediately is when newspeople talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some people drop the "t," while others distinctly pronounce it "poo-Tin."

The T-glottalization also happens with "mitten," "kitten" and with the second "t" in "potato." When you say "mountain," do you clearly say the "t"? I don't.

It seems as though a term should exist for the people who do pronounce to the "t" because it seems a little less common. I've noticed that MSNBC weekend host Alex Witt always pronounces the "t."

The T-glottalization happens regularly in certain British accents, such as cockney. An article in The Guardian said a politician was criticized for using the glottal stop in the phrase "Gotta do it." Those who complained said the pronunciation shows he'd been hanging out with the lower class. Although the phrase was easy enough to understand, the story said, the glottal stop in Britain "does impart social information."

In the United States, I don't think it's judged as harshly. And it's becoming far more common. I just remembered that my sister Maria normally uses the glottal stop with "water." But when she's asking a dog if it would like water, she pronounces the "t." I wonder if there's a term for that.

Now, I need to pay attention to whether I pronounce the one or both t's in "glottal."

IN AND OF ITSELF

A reader asked about the phrase "in and of itself." It's a wordy way of saying, "alone" or simply, "itself."

And in many cases, it can be deleted without any change in the sentence's meaning.

Here are some examples from The Washington Post:

"Sign-stealing, in and of itself, is not illegal in baseball, and it has been a part of the game for many decades, mostly via players who have reached second base peeking at the catcher and signaling to the hitter."

"When you're innovating from scratch a brand-new product that's never existed before, that in and of itself takes years and countless millions."

After reading those sentences, remove the "in and of itself," and see whether the meaning changes.

COMPRISE

A reader asked about the use of "comprise." I have written about the word before, but I see it used incorrectly almost every time. It's often used when "compose" is the appropriate word.

As usual, I defer to the basic guidance from The Associated Press Stylebook:

"Compose means to create or put together. It commonly is used in both the active and passive voices: She composed a song. The United States is composed of 50 states. The zoo is composed of many animals.

"Comprise means to contain, to include all or embrace. It is best used only in the active voice, followed by a direct object: The United States comprises 50 states. The jury comprises five men and seven women. The zoo comprises many animals."

Fowler's Modern English Usage adds a helpful dimension. Comprise: Begin with the whole as the sentence's subject, and the individual parts become the object. "The top floor comprises three bedrooms and a bathroom." (My first thought was, "That floor needs one more bathroom — minimum.")

Next time you see it used incorrectly, email me the example. Explaining is easier that way.

ARTIFICIAL VERSUS SYNTHETIC

I'm not exactly knowledgeable about car care. I know when I need an oil change because I have a little sticker on my windshield to remind me when I need one. And if something else is wrong with the car, a light comes on somewhere on the dashboard.

Something artificial is something that doesn't exist in nature. It's created by humans. Something synthetic also is created by humans, but it's created through modifying chemical or biochemical substances.

I have written about "shibboleths," phrases that distinguish one as a member of a certain group or sect.

When I take my car in for an oil change, I invariably ask whether the car person will use the "artificial oil." And the person invariably responds, "synthetic." This shibboleth identifies me as a car dunce.

CATCHING UP SLOWLY

This weekend, I answered about 100 emails that readers sent me as long ago as 2017 and 2018. I'm not close to finishing. Will this teach me not to procrastinate? We'll see.

Sources include Fowler's Modern English Usage, Quick and Dirty Tricks, Daily Writing Tips, American Heritage Dictionary, Associated Press Stylebook, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Merriam-Webster. Reach Bernadette at

bkwordmonger@gmail.com

Style on 03/02/2020