Elk watchers key part of road plan

Newton County isn't known for its traffic jams. The county doesn't even have a stoplight.

But on fall weekends, Boxley Valley can be clogged with "elk-viewing traffic jams" on Arkansas 43 and Arkansas 21, according to a draft plan from the Buffalo National River.

These traffic jams are a "key issue" to be addressed, according to the 120-page Boxley Valley Comprehensive Area Plan and Environmental Assessment, known as the Boxley CAP for short.

"Elk viewing has become increasingly popular, especially on busy fall weekends," according to the study. "The attraction can frequently cause dangerous traffic jams on state highways 21 and 43 as designated pull-offs fill and visitors then park on roadsides. This congestion exposes visitors, as well as neighboring private landowners, to safety hazards and complicates access to private properties."

Lauren Ray, a park ranger at the Buffalo National River, said traffic can come to a standstill on the two-lane highways through Boxley Valley.

"A lot of people, when they've never seen an elk before, have a tendency to just stop their car right in the middle of the highway, especially if all those pull-offs are full," Ray said. "They're using Highway 43 as their parking lot."

Newton County, population 8,330, is one of Arkansas' least populated counties -- for humans anyway. But it's chock-full of elk.

About 600 elk live in the Buffalo National River area, according to the Ponca Elk Education Center.

Established as America's first national river in 1972, the Buffalo River flows freely for 153 miles through the Ozark Mountains -- all but 18 of those miles are within the national park boundary, according to the Boxley Valley assessment. The Buffalo River flows through Newton, Searcy and Marion counties before joining the White River just inside the Baxter County line.

ARKANSAS' ELK THEATER

Boxley Valley is Arkansas' premier elk theater. It's within the westernmost part of the Buffalo National River, a national park that attracts more than a million visitors a year.

A herd of 70 to 100 elk can often be seen along the river in Boxley Valley, easily viewable from the highways, particularly during the fall rutting season (mid-September through mid-November), according to the Boxley Valley assessment. Dawn and dusk are normally the best times to see the elk.

"Just about every evening between 5 and 7 p.m. is the craziest time during October and November weekends," Ray said. "That's when you're most likely to run into a traffic jam in Boxley Valley. I've seen huge herds of elk cross the highway and run up the hillside."

According to the Boxley Valley assessment, viewing nature/wildlife is the second-most-popular reason people gave for visiting the Buffalo National River (33%), behind hiking (81%) and ahead of floating the river in a canoe, tube or kayak (21%).

Steve Lawrence, district engineer for the state Department of Transportation's office near Harrison, said two pull-offs were constructed along Arkansas 43 in Boxley Valley in 2013. They provide an 8-foot-wide, paved shoulder section outside the white line on the east side of Arkansas 43 for vehicles to park and observe elk. He said one pull-off is about 2,700 feet long, and the other is 350 feet long.

Lawrence estimated that 50-75 cars can safely use the pull-offs along the highways at any one time.

State Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, said there are often more vehicles than that parked along the highways to watch elk. Slape said it's not unusual to see 200 people elk-watching along the highways in Boxley Valley on a busy Saturday or Sunday.

Elk watchers sometimes get out of their vehicles to get better views or take pictures, which can be problematic if they've parked alongside the road.

"They'll have their lawn chairs out," Slape said of the spectators. "Two bugling bulls can draw a crowd of 500 people."

Slape, a former Newton County sheriff, remembers the time occupants in a Jeep pulled over to watch elk in an area where there wasn't a pull-off and the Jeep rolled down a hill beside the highway. Nobody was seriously injured, he said.

Another time, while responding to an emergency call, then-Sheriff Slape was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Caprice about 80 mph when it struck a mesmerized elk on the Beech Creek bridge on Arkansas 21.

"Apparently, blue lights are a bug zapper for elk," Slape said.

Ray said motorists are encouraged to drive slowly through Boxley Valley when elk-watchers are parked in the pull-off areas.

"We want them to take it slowly because there are so many cars pulling over, so many families, so many young children who are exiting vehicles right beside the highway who are really excited about seeing these amazing creatures," she said.

According to the Boxley Valley assessment's preferred plan, the National Park Service would work closely with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to establish an additional "pull-out parking lot" along Arkansas 43.

Lawrence said he wasn't aware of any conversations taking place regarding additional parking along Arkansas 43 or Arkansas 21.

Slape said there should be a pull-off on the east side of Arkansas 43 the entire 4 miles from Boxley to Ponca. He said it took 12 years of wrangling to get the pull-offs that Boxley Valley has now, and they amount to a little more than half a mile in length.

The Boxley Valley assessment's preferred plan also indicated that a "possible pull-out" could be built at "Casey Place," just south of the Arkansas 21 and Arkansas 43 intersection, with the landowner's approval.

Ray said the draft plan appears to use the terms "pull off" and "pull out" interchangeably.

A map of proposed Ponca area improvements shows the addition of a 10-stall parking lot and new elk-viewing area on a gravel access road that already exists off Arkansas 43 just south of Ponca. Ray said people have been parking there anyway, so it makes sense to put a gravel parking lot there.

ARKANSAS ELK HISTORY

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission monitors the state's elk herd with the cooperation of the National Park Service.

Eastern elk were native to Arkansas, according to the commission's website, agfc.com.

"Records indicate [the eastern elk] persisted no later than the 1840s and is now extinct," according to the website.

An attempt to introduce Rocky Mountain elk in Franklin County started in 1933.

"This herd increased to an estimated 200 by the mid-1950s, then vanished," according to agfc.com. "No one knows for sure what caused the elk to disappear."

Then, in 1981, the Game and Fish Commission, in cooperation with private citizens, initiated another elk restoration project. Between 1981 and 1985, 112 elk from Colorado and Nebraska were released in Newton County near the Buffalo National River.

An elk hunt was established in 1988 to maintain the size of the herd.

Boxley Valley is overdue for a new plan, according to the study. Much has changed since the valley's last plan was completed in 1985.

Besides elk-viewing traffic jams, other key issues that are addressed in the new plan are congestion and crowding at river access points; limited visitor services and opportunities for interpretation and education; damaged facilities and infrastructure from flooding in 2011; and opportunities to improve and enhance historic structures.

Much work has gone into the Boxley Valley Comprehensive Area Plan and Environmental Assessment.

"This planning initiative has been ongoing since 2010," according to a news release. "The draft plan is informed by public and stakeholder suggestions and input received in fall 2016 and spring 2017, as well as social science research conducted by Kansas State and Clemson universities."

Ray said the plan has "everything to do" with what park visitors and park neighbors want to see.

Approval of this plan doesn't guarantee that funding and staffing needed to implement the plan will be forthcoming, according to the Boxley Valley assessment. Implementation of the approved plan would depend on future funding.

"Full implementation could be many years in the future," according to the document.

The plan is available to view online at parkplanning.nps.gov/buff_boxleycap.

The National Park Service is seeking comments from the public regarding the draft plan. Public comments can be made through March 30 at the website above.

Comments can be made online or left at one of two public meetings that will be held Tuesday. The meetings will be at the Boxley Valley Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Jasper High School from 5-7 p.m.

Public comments can also be made by email addressed to buff_superintendent@nps.gov or by U.S. mail addressed to Buffalo National River, Boxley CAP Plan, 402 N. Walnut, Harrison, Ark. 72601. Letters must be postmarked by March 30.

