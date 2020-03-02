Former Arkansas police chief charged with impersonating officer after resignation

The former chief of Egypt police was arrested Monday on charges alleging he impersonated a police officer after he resigned from his position in January.

Gerald Goza, 55, faces one count of first-degree criminal impersonation.

Goza resigned from his position as chief of police Jan. 7 after the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training told Goza and Egypt Mayor Jerry Cook that the chief was being removed from law enforcement service “until discrepancies related to his certification were cleared up,” according to a news release.

Calls to CLEST and the mayor requesting additional information on the discrepancies was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Criminal investigators with the Craighead County sheriff's office found Goza still acted as a police officer after his resignation, according to the affidavit.

The day of his resignation, Goza called dispatch identifying himself as the chief en route to a disturbance, the affidavit states. It further alleges Goza later responded to a call on the mayor’s request while in a marked police car.

He also spoke of adding officers to the department in February, according to the affidavit, and was identified Feb. 28 as the chief in a response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Goza was booked into the Craighead County jail Monday, according to the news release, and then released a short time later after an appearance in district court.