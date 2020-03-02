Today's Sound Off is about puppy mills:

DEAR HELOISE: I read about puppy mills, and I'm angry about the lackadaisical approach this country is taking to shut down and punish the people who operate these overcrowded. I hear there is a lack of funds to go after the criminals who overbreed and inbreed dogs. There should be stiffer fines, prison terms and more officers who can stop this practice.

-- Cara in Florida

DEAR READER: It is the responsibility of all of us to report the owners of puppy mills and to never buy a puppy from any of them.

DEAR READERS: We had a tremendous response to our Sound Off about a sister-in-law who always asked what people paid for various items. The majority said it was rude. Here are some responses:

Patrizia: "When we moved to Singapore, this question was repeatedly asked: 'How much did you pay for that?' We learned that it was a holdover from the Chinese culture that was a way of showing appreciation for whatever it was. Or the love of a deal."

Janet S.: "The answer for the sister-in-law who keeps asking how much you paid for something would be, 'Oh $5 or $10 million. I can never keep track of numbers like that.' Hopefully, the absurdity of the answer will get the point across that it's none of her business."

Tracy A.: "My sister-in-law used to ask rude questions. I began saying, 'OMG, Mary, who does that? Who asks such an inappropriate question? No one, that's who."'

DEAR HELOISE: Can my Social Security checks be garnished?

-- Ralph D.,

Red Wood Falls, Minn.

DEAR READER: The federal government can and will garnish Social Security:

• To collect child support payments or unpaid alimony.

• To pay delinquent federal income taxes.

• To pay delinquent federal student loans.

If you are behind on taxes or student loans, your best option is to make payment arrangements with your creditors. However, commercial debts, such as auto loans, credit cards and mortgages, cannot garnish Social Security benefits. No one other than the federal government is allowed to garnish Social Security payments, and after the IRS sends you a final notice of its attempt to levy, you have 30 days to negotiate payment terms before your benefits are docked.

