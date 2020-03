HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

CLASS 6A

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday's games

GAME 2 LR Central vs. Bentonville West, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Rogers vs. Cabot, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 6 Bentonville vs. Conway, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 8 Bryant vs. Van Buren, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 10 Fort Smith Northside vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 11 North Little Rock vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Fayetteville vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Russellville vs. Jonesboro, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 West Memphis vs. Beebe, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Hot Springs vs. LR Parkview, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Jacksonville vs. LR Fair, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Maumelle vs. Lake Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Sheridan vs. Sylvan Hills, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Marion vs. Vilonia, 2:20 p.m.

GAME 8 LR Christian vs. Greene Co. Tech, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday's games

GAME 2 Camden Fairview vs. eStem, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Morrilton vs. Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 6 Blytheville vs. Dardanelle, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

GAME 8 Monticello vs. Brookland, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Ozark vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 10 Mills vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 11 Magnolia vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Pottsville vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Rivercrest vs. Jessieville, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 Baptist Prep vs. Gosnell, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Valley Springs vs. Helena-West Helena, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Drew Central vs. Bergman, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Elkins vs. Prescott, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Dumas vs. Clinton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Osceola vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 8 Mayflower vs. Bald Knob, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Marianna vs. Dierks, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 South 1 vs. Earle, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5 England vs. Hackett, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Lavaca vs. Maumelle Charter, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 White Co. Cent. vs. Hector, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 Flippin vs. Pangburn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Bay vs. Junction City, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 8 South 2 vs. Rector, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner or Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL (KIRBY)

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Nevada vs. County Line, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 3 The New School vs. Caddo Hills, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Izard County vs. Bradford, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 1st 3 vs. Viola, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 2 Mammoth Spring vs. Concord, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 4 2nd 3 vs. Hillcrest, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Bradley vs. Kingston, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 8 Jasper vs. Kirby, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday's game

GAME 2 North Little Rock vs. Rogers Heritage, 1 p.m.

GAME 4 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Mount St. Mary, 4 p.m.

GAME 6 Rogers vs. Bryant, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 8 Cabot vs. Van Buren, 1 p.m.

GAME 9 Bentonville vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 10 Conway vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 11 Fort Smith Northside vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Fayetteville vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Vilonia vs. Mountain Home, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Nettleton vs. Alma, 4 p.m.

GAME 5 Lake Hamilton vs. LR Parkview, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Jacksonville vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.

GAME 2 Watson Chapel vs. Hot Springs, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Sylvan Hills, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 West Memphis vs. LR Christian, 1 p.m.

GAME 8 Greenwood vs. Jonesboro, 4 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

FARMINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday's games

GAME 2 Crossett vs. Pocahontas, 1 p.m.

GAME 4 Pea Ridge vs. Mena, 4 p.m.

GAME 6 Southside Batesville vs. Ozark, 7 p.m.

Thursday's game

GAME 8 Nashville vs. Pulaski Academy, 1 p.m.

GAME 9 Farmington vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 10 Batesville vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 11 Star City vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Harrison vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

CHARLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Hoxie vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Central Arkansas Christian vs. Walnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

GAME 5 Valley Springs vs. Fouke, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Ashdown vs. Rose Bud, 1 p.m.

GAME 2 Mountain View vs. Helena-West Helena, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Centerpoint vs. Charleston, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Harding Academy vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.

GAME 8 Mayflower vs. Trumann, 4 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Melbourne vs. Murfreesboro, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Acorn vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.

GAME 5 Quitman vs. Hector, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 Danville vs. Conway Christian, 1 p.m.

GAME 2 Bigelow vs. Eureka Springs, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Flippin vs. Des Arc, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Marmaduke vs. Fordyce, 1 p.m.

GAME 8 Cossatot River vs. Earle, 4 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner or Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

LAKE HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL (KIRBY)

Tuesday's games

GAME 1 Kirby vs. Western Yell County, 1 p.m.

GAME 3 Alpena vs. Ouachita, 4 p.m.

GAME 5 Viola vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

GAME 7 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Mammoth Spring, 1 p.m.

GAME 2 Norfork vs. Concord, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 Rural Special vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

GAME 6 Caddo Hills vs. County Line, 1 p.m.

GAME 8 Kingston vs. Emerson, 4 p.m.

GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

GAME 10 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

GAME 11 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, Noon

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

Sports on 03/02/2020