• Candace Walton, 16, of Forsyth, Ga., charged in the death of her brother and an unidentified person believed by police to be Walton's mother and in the burning of the family's home, told officers she was bound for Oregon after she was pulled over near Paducah, Ky., driving her mother's car and was arrested, police said.

• Steven Stefanick, the principal of Harding Charter Preparatory High School in Oklahoma City, said an Oklahoma Christian University recruiter who has since been fired "led a group activity with our students that involved inappropriate and hurtful statements" and included lining up the youths by the color of their skin and then by their hair texture.

• Tyrone Carter, 46, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for abducting a 16-year-old girl and chaining her inside an abandoned apartment complex in Lubbock, Texas, where he raped her.

• Mikaela Spielberg, 23, the adopted daughter of director Steven Spielberg, was arrested in a domestic incident in Nashville, Tenn., during which police say she started throwing objects at her boyfriend, injuring him.

• The Department of State Health Services in Texas said people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo need to be assessed for possible rabies exposure after a cow being shown by a student at the event was reported to have the virus.

• Jackie Swinford, a white Talladega County, Ala., commissioner whose name was painted under racial slurs on a ballpark owned by Richard George, a black man, denies saying what was painted, and he and George say they have been friends for years.

• Tania Dickey-Driskill, a 44-year-old Bolivar, Mo., high school teacher, faces several charges after authorities accused her of sending sexually suggestive messages to a 16-year-old male student over the social media application TikTok and has been placed on leave by the school district.

• Kenneth Sellier, 61, of Long Beach, Miss., was charged with manslaughter after police found Brandon Bodie, who shared a house with Sellier, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

• Antonio Turner, a 21-year-old Tennessee man, was sentenced to 44 years in prison without the possibility for parole in a plea agreement approved by the families of the two Kingsbury High School students Turner shot and killed behind a Memphis business during an argument.

A Section on 03/02/2020