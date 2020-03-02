Inmate-pay backers use prison

Organizers of a major fundraiser in February for black Democrats ordered hundreds of pamphlets for the event from a print shop operated by inmates at the Wrightsville Unit, in spite of calls from Democratic lawmakers last year to end the use of unpaid prison labor.

The Democratic Black Caucus ordered 350, 52-page booklets from the print shop that were later distributed at the group's King-Kennedy Dinner on Feb. 22, according to records obtained from the Department of Corrections.

The cost of the order was $1,135 and was billed to the caucus, according to the prison's monthly sales report.

The decision to use unpaid labor from the Department of Corrections clashes with an effort launched by several Democrats in 2019 to put forward a constitutional amendment "abolishing all forms of slavery," including unpaid labor, at state prisons.

The principal lawmaker behind that effort, state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, said last week that she was not troubled with the caucus's decision to use the print shop at Wrightsville -- noting that the program provides job training to the inmates who work there.

"You're not supporting the institution, you're supporting the program," said Flowers, adding that she will continue pushing the Department of Corrections to compensate prisoners for their labor.

"I don't think the answer is to kill programs that help people develop skills," Flowers said.

However, another prominent sponsor of the legislation, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said she was uncomfortable with the caucus's decision.

"I think that's something that we should be cautious about," Elliott said. "If we are going to be against something, you have to walk it, not just talk it."

Elliott is the chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers organized through the Legislature. Flowers is a former chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

The group is separate from the Democratic Black Caucus, which is an arm of the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

The purchase order for the King-Kennedy Dinner booklets was made by Debrah Mitchell, the president of the Democratic Black Caucus, according to state records. When asked about the order, Mitchell said last week that the Wrightsville Unit print shop is one of the printers the caucus has used "for years," and she was aware the prisoners who work there are unpaid.

She said no one raised concerns to her about using the prisoners again after members of the Legislature spoke out against unpaid prison labor. (Flowers and Elliott, who were not on the King-Kennedy Dinner planning committee, said they were unaware of the caucus's choice of a printer ahead of time.)

"No one's asking these questions like you are," Mitchell told a reporter last week.

Mitchell added that she supports Flowers' legislation, saying, "We do need to pay our prisoners." She also shared Flowers' sentiment that the program was a worthwhile effort to teach prisoners job skills.

The legislation sponsored by Flowers and Elliott, House Joint Resolution 1007, was co-sponsored by 23 Democrats, including 16 members of the Legislative Black Caucus. The resolution proposed a constitutional amendment to be put before voters. It would have removed an existing exemption for prisoners in the Arkansas Constitution's prohibition on slavery.

"Because persons of color are over-represented in the prison system, continued slave labor is an issue of racial economic injustice," read the text of resolution. "If a prisoner is working, they should be compensated for that labor so they can afford the basic necessities of life."

The resolution was proposed during the Legislature's 2019 regular session. It failed to get out of committee, and received no Republican co-sponsors.

The Department of Corrections opposed the resolution in 2019, arguing that it did not have money in its budget to pay prisoners for their labor.

Dina Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said last week that the only inmates in the state system who are paid for labor are those assigned to work-release programs or certain certification programs. The 56 prisoners assigned to the print shop at Wrightsville are not paid, Tyler said, but are eligible to earn good-time toward a reduction of their sentence.

Only government agencies and nonprofit organizations are allowed to purchase from the Department of Corrections' prison industry programs, she added. Other clients of the Wrightsville print shop last month included numerous state agencies, school districts, city governments, police departments, the Baptist Health Home Health Network and both the state House and Senate.

The Wrightsville Unit is an 850-bed facility located in southeast Pulaski County.

"The money stays in industry to keep those programs going, and sometimes to buy new equipment," Tyler said. "It's designed to provide job skills and real-world work experience for inmates."

The King-Kennedy Dinner is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Democratic Black Caucus to support its operations and raise money for candidates as well as scholarships that are given to students at historically black colleges and universities.

Mitchell, the Democratic Black Caucus president, said she did not know yet how much money was raised at this year's event, but said, "We did very well." The event was held at the Oasis Church in North Little Rock.

