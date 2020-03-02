Jury sees video of ’15 interview on boy’s abuse

Mauricio Torres is taken in November 2016 from the Benton County courtroom in Bentonville after being sentenced to death for the murder his six-year-old son. After his conviction was overturned, Torres is being tried again in the boy's death. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE — Mauricio Alejandro Torres described his 6-year-old son’s beatings as a family affair when police interviewed him in 2015 after the boy died, according to a video shown to jurors at Torres’ trial.

Torres, 50, of Bella Vista described the punishments in a April 6, 2015, interview conducted by Bella Vista police Capt. Tim Cook.

Torres is charged with capital murder and battery in the death of his son. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

It is Torres’ second trial. He was previously convicted of the same charges, but last year the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions and ordered a new trial.

Torres is accused of sodomizing his son, Maurice Isaiah Torres, with a stick, causing his death. Authorities said the abuse occurred in Missouri, but the boy died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic. A medical examiner testified in the 2016 trial that the boy’s death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from the sodomy.

Police conducted three interviews with Mauricio Torres. The jury watched the first interview Friday on two large screens in the courtroom.

Torres downplayed his role in his son’s abuse and placed the blame on his wife, Cathy Torres. He was only guilty by association, he told Cook. He said his wife never connected emotionally with their son.

Cathy Torres didn’t testify at her husband’s first trial but is on the prosecution list of potential witnesses for the second trial. She pleaded guilty in March 2017 to capital murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Mauricio Torres said he spanked Isaiah and once hit him with an extension cord but that his wife also hit the boy with a belt. His wife also would have one of their daughters hit Isaiah, Torres said in the interview.

The video showed Cook telling Torres that his son’s death was the result of being raped with an object.

“Who raped Isaiah?” Cook asked.

“Not me,” Torres said.

Torres said his son had a horrible death but that he did not kill him.

“Who did it then?” Cook asked.

Torres said he didn’t rape his son and didn’t believe his wife committed the act.

Isaiah’s death was the result of an accident, Torres said in a second interview with Cook.

“How was it an accident, Maurice?” Cook asked in the April 7, 2015, interview at the Benton County sheriff’s office.

“It was an accident,” Torres said. “I can’t betray her.”

Torres said in the interview that he was worried he would be treated more harshly than his wife.

He told Cook the incident happened near the door of their camper in Missouri.

Torres reiterated that he could not betray his wife, and he repeated his assertion that Isaiah’s death was the result of an accident. He and his wife were both guilty of the mistake, he said.

Dr. Franklin Mayhue, who worked at Mercy Bella Vista Medical Center, treated Isaiah on March 29, 2015, in the emergency room.

Mayhue testified Friday morning, saying Isaiah arrived at the emergency room in cardiac arrest. Mayhue said Isaiah appeared to be suffering from ongoing abuse.

“He had wounds all over his body,” Mayhue said. “This was an extreme picture of a child who was not only dead, but dead from a bizarre situation.”

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, showed May-hue photographs of Isaiah in the emergency room. The jury was able to see the images on the screens.

“Look at the bruising around the eyes and ears,” Mayhue said as he looked at one of the photographs.

He pointed out other wounds on the boy’s face and said they suggested neglect and physical abuse.

He noted bruises and wounds on the boy’s side and abdomen. A nurse told him that she observed blood on the boy’s rectum, the doctor said.

Cearley questioned May-hue about telling Mauricio and Cathy Torres that their son was dead. Mayhue said there was no reaction from the couple.

“There was an absence of a normal grieving response from parents that lost a child,” he said.

Birc Morledge, one of the attorneys for Mauricio Torres, asked Mayhue whether Torres could have already been aware that his son was dead since he attempted CPR and it took a while to get the boy to the hospital.

Mayhue said he didn’t know, but he maintained that the couple’s reaction to the death was unusual.

The trial will resume this morning in Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.