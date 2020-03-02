Lindsey Stirling added to Walmart AMP lineup

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Friday, November 2, 2018, in Rogers. ( David Gottschalk)
Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is coming to the Walmart AMP.
The performer, who appeared on America's Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars, is stopping in Rogers with special guests Kiesza and Mako on Tuesday, July 28.
Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., according to the release.
Tickets for the concert range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus fees. Lawn 4-packs are also being sold for $18.75 per ticket plus fees.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.