Lindsey Stirling added to Walmart AMP lineup

Award-winning violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling is coming to the Walmart AMP.

The performer, who appeared on America's Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars, is stopping in Rogers with special guests Kiesza and Mako on Tuesday, July 28.

Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., according to the release.

Tickets for the concert range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus fees. Lawn 4-packs are also being sold for $18.75 per ticket plus fees.