Teen from Louisiana dies after vehicle strikes tree in south Arkansas

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
An 18-year-old from Springhill, La., died Saturday night after a vehicle he was riding in hit a tree, authorities said.
A Ford was traveling north on U.S. 371 north of Taylor in Columbia County when it veered off the road around 11 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.
State police say the vehicle then struck a tree and flipped.
Jquan Markray was listed by state police as a passenger in the Ford. The report states he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional injuries were listed.
At least 70 people have died in wrecks so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.