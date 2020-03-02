Teen from Louisiana dies after vehicle strikes tree in south Arkansas

An 18-year-old from Springhill, La., died Saturday night after a vehicle he was riding in hit a tree, authorities said.

A Ford was traveling north on U.S. 371 north of Taylor in Columbia County when it veered off the road around 11 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

State police say the vehicle then struck a tree and flipped.

Jquan Markray was listed by state police as a passenger in the Ford. The report states he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional injuries were listed.

At least 70 people have died in wrecks so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.