Rider killed after motorcycle hits bus, Arkansas State Police say

A rider died after his motorcycle struck a transit bus stopped on a highway Friday in Texarkana, police said.

A Chevrolet transit bus was stopped to unload passengers on U.S. 71 around 4:45 a.m. Friday when 26-year-old Joshawa Prichard, of Texarkana, approached on a Kawasaki motorcycle, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

Prichard “failed to stop,” according to the report, and hit the rear of the bus. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he died Friday night. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 70 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.