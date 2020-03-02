OLD NEWS: Nancy was the queen of sugary sweet ’taters

Back in the day, the Arkansas Gazette put odd information on its editorial pages. Essays clipped from near and far ranged over topics as interrelated as astronomy and cowboy songs or as diverse as Civil Service pay scales and the numbers of people sliced in half by different styles of elevator.

After cringing over the wisecracks that led each day's editorial paragraphs, readers had only to slide their eyes to the middle of the page to learn, for instance, what horse fanciers were doing to protest transportation fads.

But the March 1, 1920, Gazette editorial page is unusual. Under the headline "Good Syrup Can Be Made From Sweet Potatoes," a long essay explains how to make and use sweet potato syrup. The essay includes a rationale for wanting to:

It is palatable and useful both in cooking and on the table, and it can be made easily at home from potatoes that otherwise might be wasted because of the difficulty in storing them.

That's the punky downside of sweet potatoes. While Idahos last two to three months in the cool dark of the root cellar, sweet potatoes have but a month before they shrivel, go mushy or turn brown or black. But good news, the 1920 article says, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has determined that aging the sweet potatoes sweetens sweet potato syrup.

More to the point, sweet potato syrup was A New Thing with the potential to enrich Arkansas farmers.

If you've roasted a sweet potato for 90 minutes and then let it ooze onto the refrigerator shelf, you know about this syrup. It's a most determined syrup. But here's the 1920 method, from the Gazette:

Wash your taters and cut away blemished bits. Peel them or don't: It improves the syrup but is not necessary. Weigh them. Put them in a kettle with two to three times their weight in water and boil for 1 ½ hours or until thoroughly soft.

"Kettle" back then meant any deep pot for boiling liquids. But what's with all this weighing of water? "A pint's a pound the whole world round." One pound of potatoes? Use two pints of water or more.

Back to the recipe. Mash the potatoes into their cooking water until smooth, adding water as needed to form a thin mash.

No, wait. I thought it said "a thin mash," but that's because the typeset line is inky. It says "a thin mush." Big difference. For a thin mash we would refer to brewers' mash ratios (arkansasonline.com/302mash). Happily, we can imagine gruel and get close enough.

Bring your mush to 140 degrees F. Add ½ ounce of ground brewers' malt for each pound of sweet potatoes (as weighed before cooking). The essay says this malt contains an enzyme that can convert some starch into sugar — but only at the right temperature. So once the mush reaches 140 degrees, stir thoroughly and don't stop stirring until it reaches 150 degrees.

At 150 degrees, take your kettle off the heat.

Let the mixture, now technically termed "the mash" stand for one hour, with occasional stirring.

So sorry! Once we added malt and heated the mush, it unexpectedly transmogrified into the less civilian-friendly mash. But be not afraid: At this point little stands between us and syrup besides strong fingers and the need to find cheesecloth or a threadbare bar towel:

At the end of this time place the mash in cloth bags, close the opening in the bag and knead the mass gently. The juice flows out under gentle pressure, leaving the pulp behind. Place the juice so obtained in an open kettle and boil down to a syrup of about the consistency of molasses.

(Yes, the essay also uses the word "mass." Also, in a different place — in the first paragraph — it spells sugar "snugar.")

The essay adds recipes for using syrup to make taffy, gingersnaps, drop cookies, chocolate cup cake and butterscotch pudding. See the photo gallery for those — keeping firmly in mind that they have not been tested by this establishment. Old News is not Kelly Brant.

WHY THE FUSS?

Sweet potato cultivation was encouraged in Arkansas by relatively newfangled experts from the Agriculture Department (the Cooperative Extension Service) and Chamber of Commerce-sponsored experts like the "Profitable Farming Bureau." Opinions and advice for growers popped up frequently in the Gazette in January and February, when growers shipped their fall crops to market:

Jan. 20, 1920: H.S. Cole, meteorologist of the Little Rock Weather Bureau, has asked the district forecaster at New Orleans to add minimum temperature expected for each day to the daily forecast so sweet potato growers will know whether it's safe to ship.

They may secure this information over any one of the 59,000 telephones in the state, according to Mr. Cole. Among the telephone systems which furnish this information are the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, the Black Springs Telephone Company, the Rice Belt Telephone Company and the Johnson Telephone Company.

Jan. 21: Dr. H.E. Horton, agriculturist of the American Wire and Steel Co., writes to H.M. Cottrell, agriculturist of the Profitable Farming Bureau at Little Rock, that Arkansas growers must learn to grade the size of their sweet potatoes properly and give up the "childish practice" of putting larger tubers in the top of the crate to hide small ones.

Feb. 1: More than 500 farmers attend two days of education conducted at Russellville by the Arkansas Sweet Potato Growers' Exchange on better marketing methods. Thirty-two displays of fancy Nancy Hall potatoes are exhibited.

Feb. 2: The Cotton-Johnston Sweet Potato Curing Co. plant at Dardanelle is destroyed by a fire of suspicious origin, with a loss of about $60,000. Losses include 26,000 bushels of cured sweet potatoes. The plant was insured for $15,000 with an extra $30,000 insurance on stored potatoes.

Feb. 8: Despite the influenza epidemic at Fort Smith, a sweet potato growers conference at the Goldman hotel draws interest. Seen are 35 exhibits of first grade Nancy Hall, Jumbo Nancy Hall and certified and noncertified seed. Cottrell reports that chemical testing of the variety shows 14% sugar content and that three bushels of Nancy Halls are equal to one bushel of corn in the production of pork.

In other words, pigs fatten faster on sweet potatoes.

Feb. 12: Kidd-Bossinger Hardware Co., 221-223 E. Markham St. in Little Rock, has the McSherry Transplanter for sale. Its heavy front wheel packs dirt so sword openers cut a perfect trench. "Does better work than your hands."

Feb. 15: At Texarkana, the two-day sweet potato show and conference of the Arkansas Sweet Potato Growers' Exchange draws a good crowd of growers and "incidental" visitors. Automobiles take visitors to look at three kiln dry-curing houses, including the one built by the local co-op of growers.

Feb. 15: A firm of growers at Blytheville has set out 20 beds of sweet potatoes, each 8 x 16 feet. They expect to produce 20 million plants for the spring planting.

Feb. 15: The manager of a St. Louis commission house declares a recent rail car full of sweet potatoes from Arkansas the finest "that we have ever seen on the market."

I could go on. But I don't want to keep you from your stirring of that mush.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com

Style on 03/02/2020