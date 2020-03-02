Nearly 350 teachers call in sick, but Little Rock schools remain open, district says

Nearly 350 teachers in the Little Rock School District have called in sick on Monday, but officials with the district said plans were in place to keep schools open.

Pamela Smith, a spokeswoman for the district, said in an email to parents that district staff was being deployed to certain schools and that substitutes were also being called in.

"It is important to note that our classified staff absentee rate is normal and that we have security staff available at each site," she wrote.

The Little Rock Education Association members and others have been in a bitter dispute with the Arkansas Board of Education in recent months over the state's control of the district for what is now more than five years. The state Education Board has set a local school board election in the district for November but has put limits on that newly elected board until the district exits the Level 5/in need of intensive support category of accountability.

Members of the employee union and others conducted a one-day strike Nov. 14 to show their dissatisfaction with the decisions made in the state-controlled district. In late January, Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon said that teachers would be taking more job actions against the district and state control.

Last month, Superintendent Michael Poore closed the district's more than 40 schools for two days in reaction to spiking numbers of teachers who had called in sick.

Smith's email said that higher-than-normal teacher absences had been reported at Central, Parkview, and JA Fair high schools; Mabelvale, Mann, Henderson, and Cloverdale middle schools; and Booker Arts Magnet, Williams Magnet, Meadowcliff and Otter Creek elementary schools.