GOLF

Langer rallies in Tucson

Bernhard Langer took another step closer to the PGA Tour Champions victory record by closing with an 8-under 65 to turn a four-shot deficit into at two-shot win in the Cologuard Classic. Langer was flawless until the the final hole at Tucson National. He made nine birdies in 17 holes to seize control Sunday, and he wound up two shots ahead of Woody Austin. Langer won for the 41st time on the 50-and-older circuit. Hale Irwin holds the PGA Tour Champions record with 45 victories, the last one coming in 2007. That was the year Langer became eligible for the senior circuit. The 62-year-old German now has gone 14 consecutive seasons with at least one victory. Langer finished at 18-under 201, and moved to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Brett Quigley began the final round with a three-shot lead and was still in the mix until a double bogey on the par-5 12th hole. He closed with a 73 and tied for third with Rod Pampling. Glen Day (Little Rock), John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) all finished tied for ninth, seven strokes behind Langer with 11-under 208s.

Kocher earns playoff victory

David Kocher two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole to win a three-man playoff on the first extra hole in El Bosque Mexico Championship in Leon, Mexico, for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Kocher closed with a 3-under 69 and joined Paul Barjon of France (71) and Chad Ramey (66) in the playoff at Bosque Country Club. Barjon three-putted for par on the final hole in regulation. Ramey opened with five consecutive birdies and shot 29 on the front nine. But he bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to slip into the three-man playoff. Kocher won last year on the PGA Tour Series China. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for the lead until a bogey on the par-5 closing hole gave him a 70. He tied for fourth with Dylan Wu (69) and Mito Pereira, the 54-hole leader who closed with a 75. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 12th after shooting his second consecutive 68.

Valimaki takes Oman Open

Sami Valimaki of Finland overcame difficult conditions to win the Oman Open on Sunday after beating South African Brandon Stone in a playoff in the third edition of the European Tour event. Valimaki and Stone finished 13-under 275 after both shot 2-under 70s in the final round played on a gusty day. Both made par on the first two extra holes played on the par-4 18th before Stone faltered with a bogey on their third time around. The Finn held his nerve to make par and claim his first career tour victory.

TRACK & FIELD

Former USATF president dies

Former USA Track and Field president Bill Roe has died. He was 69. The USATF said Roe died Saturday. He served as president of the organization for two terms from 2000-2008, and was a founding member of the organization's board of directors. "Bill Roe was a dedicated loyal advocate for and an integral part of our sport," USATF CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. "His knowledge and kindness will be missed by everyone he knew in his nearly 50 years of service. Bill Roe is irreplaceable." Along with his service to USATF, Roe worked as a coach, meet director and official at various levels of track and field. He was a distance coach at Western Washington University and served as an international team leader or coach nine times in his career.

BASEBALL

Judge to undergo test today

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests today as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder. Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative. The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.

TENNIS

Brazlian teen upsets Ruud

Thiago Seyboth Wild won his first title Sunday by beating second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 Sunday in the final of the Chile Open. Seyboth Wild, a 19-year-old from Brazil, clinched the title after Ruud's backhand went wide. The 182nd-ranked Seyboth Wild, who beat Argentina's Renzo Olivo in Saturday's semifinals, is set to rise to No. 113 today. Ruud was playing in the second final of his career in two weeks. He won the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Feb. 16, becoming the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour singles title.

WINTER SPORTS

White says he'll stick to snow

If the world sees Shaun White at an Olympics again, it will be in 2022, not later this year. The three-time snowboarding champion told The Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won't try to qualify for that sport's Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo. White, who for years was every bit as successful a skateboarder as a snowboarder, had been dangling the possibility of joining the rare group of athletes to compete in both Winter and Summer Games. He has long excelled in vert contests, which most resemble a snowboard halfpipe competition, but is not part of the Olympic program. He was trying to make the switch to park, which combine halfpipes and quarterpipes with stairs and rails. White headed to Brazil last summer to compete at skateboarding world championships, where he finished 13th. He thought about it for a while and realized the work he'd have to put in to compete against full-time skateboarders for an Olympic spot would compromise his chances of returning to the Winter Games in Beijing for a shot at a fourth gold medal.

U.S. wins silver medal in luge

Russian world champion Roman Repilov held off Italy's Dominik Fischnaller to win the World Cup men's overall luge title Sunday in Konigssee, Germany, while the U.S. won a silver medal in the season-ending team relay. Repilov was third in the final men's race of the season, good enough to secure his second World Cup overall title. Fischnaller was fifth and ended second in the World Cup standings. Repilov ended up 16 points ahead of Fischnaller in the title chase. Russia's Semen Pavlichenko won the race, three one-thousandths of a second ahead of Austria's Jonas Mueller. For the U.S., Tucker West was 12th, Chris Mazdzer 17th, Jonny Gustafson 20th and Sean Hollander 23rd. The Americans were a strong second in the final team relay, with West, Summer Britcher and the doubles team of Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finishing behind Germany and ahead of Russia in the race for the medals.

