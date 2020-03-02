READ TO ME: This little boy has inspired and inspiring parents

TITLE: The Paper Kingdom

BY: Helena Ku Rhee, illustrated by Pascal Campion (Random House Books for Young Readers, Feb. 18), ages 3-7, 40 pages, $17.99 hardcover, $10.99 ebook.

STORY: The babysitter cancels, and a boy's parents insist he leave his cozy bed and go with them to the office building where they clean floors and restrooms. An understanding doorman lets them in with a promise not to rat on his parents for bringing him and in the process lets us know this hasn't happened often.

Little Daniel is sleepy. The wonder of empty offices at night is lost on him. When he asks about leaving and his parents don't answer, he wants to cry.

Then these resourceful parents spin him a fantasy. The building becomes a paper kingdom with an angry king flinging papers to the floor. The queen here is a picky, picky paper spreader, too. Mess in bathrooms and the office kitchen are evidence that (small) dragons who slave for the harsh king and queen are distracted, by fear. The paper king makes things worse by yelling.

But Daniel could grow up to be the king, and then he could help the dragons. His kingdom could be happy and so nice his parents wouldn't have to clean it.

Comforting in its portrayal of a loving family, the book quietly inspires respect for underappreciated workers.

