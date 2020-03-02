Sale of auditorium, arena names under study in PB

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Commission is exploring the possibility of selling naming rights to the auditorium and the arena as well as other advertising ideas in an effort to raise money to fund improvements for the aging facility.

Joe McCorvey, director of the city's convention center, told the committee that any revenue raised by doing so could go into needed upgrades.

"We need money to fix this place up," McCorvey said. "One of the things I thought about when I first started was that's a good way for us to get some revenue in the building so we can continue our upgrading process because once the hotel is online it's going to be pretty much a new renovation and this convention center needs to have some continuity between the two buildings."

According to McCorvey, of the convention center's $1.725 million budget for 2020, 64%, or just over $1.1 million, comes from the 3% hotel and restaurant tax that is administered through the Advertising and Promotion Commission, and the remainder comes from building revenue, alcohol and food revenue, and special events.

McCorvey, who took the helm of the convention center two years ago, said he had suggested selling naming rights when he first took over but had gotten resistance from some members of the City Council, so he dropped it at the time.

"When I asked about solutions, nobody seemed to have a solution," he said. "We need money to fix this place up, that's all there is to it. This place is 40 years old and I don't want to have a renovated hotel looking nice and fresh and we're looking dated."

Marty Huddleston, director of operations, said that most arenas around the country now have corporate sponsors who have purchased naming rights.

"You take Hot Springs," he said. "When they opened the doors, they already had a name, Summit Arena."

"You've got Verizon, which is now Simmons," said commission member Debe Hollingsworth. "Everywhere you go it's that way."

McCorvey said upgrades to the convention center will cost an estimated $2.6 million, much of which, he said, is to upgrade obsolete lighting, wiring, and other infrastructure issues.

"We know we can't get the kind of money that Simmons Arena is getting," he said. "We can get something though, which is better than nothing. If we can even get $50,000, or $75,000, or even $100,000 a year for the next 10 years, that would help us tremendously in this building."

McCorvey asked Hollingsworth to lead the effort to explore naming rights for the facility. Although she at first seemed reluctant, she agreed to take on the task after a few minutes.

"I make a motion that we appoint Ms. ah..." commission member Wil Jenkins began, before Hollingsworth cut him off.

"Your name is in that, uh huh," Hollingsworth said, as the room broke up with laughter. "Don't even think you're going to escape this one."

"You're the head of the committee," said Jenkins, who then made a motion to name Hollingsworth as the head of the newly enshrined Naming Rights Auditorium Arena Committee.

The commission also considered an advertising program that would sell space around the convention center as ad space.

McCorvey suggested to the commission members that a request for proposals be issued to find a marketing firm that can develop an advertising program for the convention center.

"What they would do is actually develop the program and the way they are paid is by who they are able to enlist to advertise," he said. "I feel that dealing with a professional agency, they could put the package together so it's professional and they're paid based on their success in signing up advertisers."

The commission voted unanimously to approve the measure.

