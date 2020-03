Sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT at Bryant Girls Wednesday GAME 1 C4 North Little Rock vs. W5 Rogers Heritage, 1 p.m. GAME 2 W3 Springdale Har-Ber vs. C6 Mount St. Mary, 4 p.m. GAME 3 W4 Rogers High vs. C5 Bryant, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 4 C3 Cabot vs. W6 Van Buren, 1 p.m. GAME 5 W1 Bentonville High vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 6 C2 Conway vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 7 C1 FS Northside vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 8 W2 Fayetteville vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 14 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. Boys Wednesday GAME 1 C4 LR Central vs. W5 Bentonville West, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 W3 Rogers High vs. C6 Cabot, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 W4 Bentonville High vs. C5 Conway, 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 4 C3 Bryant vs. W6 Van Buren, 2:30 p.m. GAME 5 W1 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 6 C2 FS Northside vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 7 C1 North Little Rock vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 8 W2 Fayetteville vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m. GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 14 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:45 p.m. CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT at Russellville Girls Tuesday GAME 1 W1 Vilonia vs. E4 Mountain Home, 1 p.m. GAME 2 E1 Nettleton vs. W4 Alma, 4 p.m. GAME 3 S1 Lake Hamilton vs. C4 LR Parkview, 7 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 C1 Jacksonville vs. S4 Sheridan, 1 p.m. GAME 5 C2 Watson Chapel vs. S3 Hot Springs, 4 p.m. GAME 6 S2 HS Lakeside vs. C3 Sylvan Hills, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 E2 West Memphis vs. W3 LR Christian, 1 p.m. GAME 8 W2 Greenwood vs. E3 Jonesboro, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 14 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m. Boys Tuesday GAME 1 W1 Russellville vs. E4 Jonesboro, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 E1 West Memphis vs. W4 Beebe, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 S1 Hot Springs vs. C4 LR Parkview, 7 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 C1 Jacksonville vs. S4 LR Fair, 1 p.m. GAME 5 C2 Maumelle vs. S3 Lake Hamilton, 4 p.m. GAME 6 S2 Sheridan vs. C3 Sylvan Hills, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 E2 Marion vs. W3 Vilonia, 1 p.m. GAME 8 W2 LR Christian vs. E3 Greene County Tech, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:15 p.m. CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT at Farmington Girls Wednesday GAME 1 S3 Crossett vs. E4 Pocahontas, 1 p.m. GAME 2 N3 Pea Ridge vs. S4 Mena, 4 p.m. GAME 3 E2 Batesville Southside vs. N4 Ozark, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 4 S2 Nashville vs. E3 Pulaski Academy, 1 p.m. GAME 5 N1 Farmington vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 6 E1 Batesville vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 7 S1 Star City vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 8 N2 Harrison vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. Boys Wednesday GAME 1 S3 Camden Fairview vs. E4 eStem, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 N3 Morrilton vs. S4 Nashville, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 E2 Blytheville vs. N4 Dardanelle, 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 4 S2 Monticello vs. E3 Brookland, 2:30 p.m. GAME 5 N1 Ozark vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 6 E1 Pulaski Mills vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 7 S1 Magnolia vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 8 N2 Pottsville vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 9 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1:30 p.m. GAME 10 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m. Championship Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 11 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:45 p.m. CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT at Charleston Girls Tuesday GAME 1 1st-3 Hoxie vs. 4th-2 LR Episcopal, 1 p.m. GAME 2 1st-2 Central Ark. Christian vs. 4th-3 Walnut Ridge, 4 p.m. GAME 3 1st-1 Valley Springs vs. 4th-4 Fouke, 7 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 1st-4 Ashdown vs. 4th-1 Rose Bud, 1 p.m. GAME 5 2nd-1 Mountain View vs. 3rd-4 Helena-West Helena Central, 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-4 Centerpoint vs. 3rd-1 Charleston, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 2nd-3 Harding Academy vs. 3rd-2 Lamar, 1 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-2 Mayflower vs. 3rd-3 Trumann, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, noon Boys Tuesday GAME 1 1st-3 Rivercrest vs. 4th-2 Jessieville, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 1st-2 Baptist Prep vs. 4th-3 Gosnell, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-1 Valley Springs vs. 4th-4 Helena-West Helena Central, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 1st-4 Drew Central vs. 4th-1 Clinton, 2:30 p.m. GAME 5 2nd-1 Elkins vs. 3rd-4 Prescott, 5:30 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-4 Dumas vs. 3rd-1 Bergman, 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 2nd-3 Osceola vs. 3rd-2 LR Episcopal, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-2 Mayflower vs. 3rd-3 Bald Knob, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m. Championship Friday, March 13 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 1:45 p.m. CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT at Quitman Girls Tuesday GAME 1 N1 Melbourne vs. S4 Murfreesboro, 1 p.m. GAME 2 S1 Acorn vs. N4 Riverside, 4 p.m. GAME 3 C1 Quitman vs. W4 Hector, 7 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 W1 Danville vs. C4 Conway Christian, 1 p.m. GAME 5 C2 Bigelow vs. W3 Eureka Springs, 4 p.m. GAME 6 W2 Flippin vs. C3 Des Arc, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 N2 Marmaduke vs. S3 Fordyce, 1 p.m. GAME 8 S2 Cossatot River vs. N3 Earle, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Thursday, March 12 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. Boys Tuesday GAME 1 N1 Marianna vs. S4 Dierks, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 S1 Camden Harmony Grove vs. N4 Earle, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 C1 England vs. W4 Hackett, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 W1 Lavaca vs. C4 Maumelle Charter, 2:30 p.m. GAME 5 C2 White County Central vs. W3 Hector, 5:30 p.m. GAME 6 W2 Flippin vs. C3 Pangburn, 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 N2 Bay vs. S3 Junction City, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 S2 Fordyce vs. N3 Rector, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m. Championship Thursday, March 12 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7:45 p.m. CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT at Lake Hamilton Girls Tuesday GAME 1 1st-4 Kirby vs. 4th-1 Western Yell County, 1 p.m. GAME 2 1st-1 Alpena vs. 4th-4 Ouachita, 4 p.m. GAME 3 1st-2 Viola vs. 4th-3 Mount Vernon-Enola, 7 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 1st-3 Greers Ferry West Side vs. 4th-2 Mammoth Spring, 1 p.m. GAME 5 2nd-2 Norfork vs. 3rd-3 Concord, 4 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-3 Rural Special vs. 3rd-2 Hillcrest, 7 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 2nd-4 Caddo Hills vs. 3rd-1 County Line, 1 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-1 Kingston vs. 3rd-4 Emerson, 4 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, noon GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6 p.m. Championship Thursday, March 12 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, noon Boys Tuesday GAME 1 1st-4 Nevada vs. 4th-1 County Line, 2:30 p.m. GAME 2 1st-1 The New School vs. 4th-4 Caddo Hills, 5:30 p.m. GAME 3 1st-2 Izard County vs. 4th-3 Bradford, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday GAME 4 1st-3 Wonderview vs. 4th-2 Viola, 2:30 p.m. GAME 5 2nd-2 Mammoth Spring vs. 3rd-3 Concord, 5:30 p.m. GAME 6 2nd-3 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. 3rd-2 Hillcrest, 8:30 p.m. Thursday GAME 7 2nd-4 Bradley vs. 3rd-1 Kingston, 2:30 p.m. GAME 8 2nd-1 Jasper vs. 3rd-4 Kirby, 5:30 p.m. GAME 9 Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday GAME 10 Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. GAME 11 Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. GAME 12 Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday GAME 13 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m. GAME 14 Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m. Championship Thursday, March 12 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs GAME 15 Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 1:45 p.m.

The New School 52, Jasper 50

Filip Obradovic hit a layup at the buzzer to lift The New School to the 1A-1 regional title at Alpena on Saturday.

The Cougars got the ball with about a minute to play in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 50 and held the ball for the last shot. Ayden Barbour found Obradovic alone and fed him the ball for the layup and the win.

The New School (36-1) will open the state tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lake Hamilton. The Cougars, coached by David Ferrell, will take on Caddo Hills, which is coached by Ferrell's son, Josh. The Cougars will carry a 22-game winning streak into the state tournament.

Barbour, who came up with the big assist, scored a game-high 20 points for The New School, including four 3-pointers.

Tysen Barbour was also in double figures with 10 for the Cougars, while Chase Ammons added nine and Obradovic finished with 8.

Jasper led 21-15 at halftime but The New School scored 24 third-quarter points for a 39-36 lead heading into the final quarter. Ayden Barbour scored 12 in the big third quarter and 15 in the second half.

Caleb Carter led Jasper with 14, while Logan Reynolds added 14. Sam Parker also chipped in 10.

Lavaca 55, Flippin 36

The Golden Arrows rolled to the 2A West Regional championship Saturday, pounding Flippin in the final at Eureka Springs.

Lavaca (32-4) got 16 points from Matt Melton and Cayden Hearn finished with 10 as the Golden Arrows locked down the No. 1 seed heading into Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. state tournament opener against Maumelle Charter.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Fayetteville Purple 39, FS Kimmons 36

Fayetteville Purple used a big second half to knock off previously undefeated Fort Smith Kimmons and win the 6A-West freshman regional tournament Saturday at Bulldog Arena.

Luke Buchanan led Purple (21-2) with 13 points including 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Purple trailed 16-11 at halftime but took the lead 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

Braxton Young and Graham Witte added eight points each for Fayetteville.Witte arned Most Valuable Player honors for the tournament.

Danarion Whitmore led Kimmons (22-1) with 14 points, while DaeMarion Savoy added 11 -- all in the second half.

Bentonville 34, Greenwood 30

Ella Campbell scored 12 points and Kadence Stafford added 10 to lead the Lady Tigers to the 6A-West freshman regional tournament title on Saturday.

Bentonville (22-2) led 21-18 at halftime and 28-23 after three quarters. Campbell earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament.

Brooklyn Woolsey and Madelyn Wilkinson led Greenwood (23-2) with 10 points each. Woolsey hit three 3-pointers.

6A-West Regional All-Tournament Team

Girls

Ella Campbell, Kadence Staffor, Samantha Rhuda, Bentonville; Brooklyn Woolsey, Madelyn Wilkinson, Greenwood; Brooke Ross, Siloam Springs; Wynter Beck, Fayetteville Purple; Felicity Suggs, Fort Smith Trinity; Ivorionna Johnson, Bentonville West; Iana Perry, Fort Smith Chaffin; Karys Washington, Fort Smith Kimmons.

Boys

Graham Witte, Luke Buchanan, Max Vollmer, Fayetteville Purple; DaeMarion Savoy, Danarion Whitmore, Fort Smith Kimmons; Xander Collins, Bentonville; Jake Fontenoplis, Springdale Central; Aiden Kennon, Greenwood; Tucker Bowman, Bentonville West; Drew Braswell, Van Buren.

Preps Sports on 03/02/2020