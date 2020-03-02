VIDEO: Springdale library limits hours for students

Casper Limkary of Springdale uses a computer Feb. 20 at the Springdale Public Library. A new policy at the library bars anyone younger than 18 from being in the library during school hours. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- Walter Steinfeld sat reading a journal in front of a floor-to-ceiling window recently at the city's library.

He paused a moment to appreciate the quiet. The atmosphere is much calmer and more peaceful since Jan. 31, when a new policy limited access of students during weekdays, he said.

No one younger than 18 is allowed in the library during school hours, said Marcia Ransom, executive director of the library.

"But there are always exceptions," she added, listing home-school students, students working on projects and preschool children attending programs with their parents.

Students from the Archer Learning Center and Springdale High School would hang out in the library rather than attend class -- sometimes as many as 20 of them -- before the policy change, Ransom said. Others who were suspended or expelled rode the buses to and from their schools and used the library as a place to stay.

Springdale High sits across the street to the north of the library, and Archer is just across Murphy Park to the east.

The students simply would do what kids do, Ransom said. They'd be loud. They'd sleep. They'd inundate the computer area.

Some would become confrontational when staff asked them to change behavior or leave, she said. Ransom said the library has faced similar behavioral problems with adults.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said City Council members heard concerns about the situation and he suggested the changes.

"I thought this was an easy problem to address," he said.

The change was hard for Ransom and her staff, she said. She and other librarians work to make the library friendly, warm and welcoming.

But it's better for the kids, Ransom said of the new rule. "They need to be in school."

All Springdale schools have libraries, said Marcia Smith, associate superintendent for the district.

"We are supportive of any decision they make that ultimately will help our students. That will make it better for everybody," she said.

People have the right to expect a safe, comfortable environment supporting appropriate library services, Smith said.

The library also made two other changes this month: locking the study rooms and locking the lobby in the mornings. The changes were made immediately. The library board is expected to formally adopt them at its next meeting.

Librarians would unlock the library at 8 a.m. to allow the public use of the restrooms and the water fountain, Ransom said. The lobby now opens at 9 a.m. when the library does.

The study carrels remain locked, and people must contact library staff to reserve them or use them on a first-come, first-served basis, she continued. Some people would occupy the rooms for the entire day, limiting others' opportunities.

The study rooms at the Rogers Public Library are offered through reservations and availability, with first priority given to literacy counseling, said Judy Casey, library director.

Rooms in the Bentonville Public Library are on a first-come, first-served basis, said Hadi Dudley, library director.

Springdale council member Amelia Williams said a patron complained people would use the study carrels to sleep, leaving others without a room for their work.

Sheyenne Escalante, Anthony Ackerman and their 12-week-old dog, Cocoa, recently visited the library. Escalante, 18, said the trio is homeless and spends time in the library every day.

"I like it when there are no school kids," she said. "It's a calming spot."

Steinfeld said he didn't want to complain about the students.

"But sometimes, there were too many. They were sleeping everywhere. And sometimes, the librarians just have to put their foot down," he said.

He also said there were kids sitting with their shoes on the furniture.

The Springdale library on its website defines disruptive and disturbing behavior as sustained noise including loud talking, shouting, singing, whistling, screaming, crying or anything similar.

Running, throwing objects, standing on furniture, shoving and fighting also are prohibited.

Staff members will ask people to stop the behavior and to leave the library if the behavior continues, Ransom said. Staff will call police when needed.

The Police Department responded to 112 calls at the library in 2019, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, a department spokesman. The most calls were 16 for disturbances, police records show. Police took calls 10 times for welfare checks on people and 10 times for animal removal.

Barbara Bell of Springdale said she asked for the microfiche equipment to be moved. Students gathering in an open area near the readers often interrupted her genealogical research.

"They would sit over there and play their games, which is fine. But they would swear like sailors," she said.

She said the students used language not even in her own vocabulary, and she was worried about preschool-aged children at the library.

"They just didn't know how to behave in a public place," Bell said of the students. "But as long as they behave, I don't care whether they're here or not."

NW News on 03/02/2020