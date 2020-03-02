State Division I baseball roundup

SUN BELT

UALR 2, NORTH ALABAMA 1

Aaron Funk set a school record with 17 strikeouts in a complete-game performance, helping the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (8-5) defeat North Alabama (3-9) on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Funk also tied a Sun Belt Conference record for most strikeouts. His 17 strikeouts Sunday are the most by any pitcher in the nation this season.

The previous single-game strikeout record by a Trojans pitcher was 14 by Scott Madden (1983), Brad Cherry (2003) and David Klumpp (2008). Funk tied the Sun Belt record set by New Orleans pitcher Thomas Diamond in 2004.

Funk (1-0) allowed 1 run on 4 hits and walked 1 on 124 pitches. He struck out the first eight batters and set down the final five batters of the game.

Houston Parker and Kale Emshoff each hit home runs for the Trojans. Parker homered in the third inning to give UALR a 1-0 lead, then Emshoff hit a home run in the fourth for a 2-0 advantage.

Chase Best (1-2) took the loss for North Alabama, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 in 8 innings.

DALLAS BAPTIST 12, ARKANSAS STATE 4

Arkansas State University (5-6) lost the series finale to Dallas Baptist (8-3) at Honer Field in Dallas.

The Red Wolves lost two out of three to the Patriots in the nonconference series.

Jaylon Deshazier hit a home run in the fourth inning to give the Red Wolves a 3-2 lead, but Dallas Baptist scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

ASU tied the game at 4-4 on Colten Nix's RBI single in the top of the sixth inning. Dallas Baptist regained the lead at 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth on Dan Pruitt's two-run home run. The Patriots added a run in the seventh inning and five runs in the eighth inning to pull away.

Deshazier went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double. Liam Hicks also homered for ASU.

Blayne Jones went 2 for 5 with 3 RBI for Dallas Baptist.

Chandler Coates (1-1) allowed 6 runs on 10 hits in 6 innings for ASU. He struck out four and walked one.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 4, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 1

Mark Moyer and Conner Williams combined for 14 strikeouts to lead the University of Central Arkansas (5-6) to a series victory over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (5-5) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Moyer (2-0) struck out a career-high 10 batters in 7 innings, allowing 4 hits and not walking a batter. Williams had four strikeouts in relief of Moyer and earned his fifth save of the season.

Benny Ayala and Josh Ragan each had two hits for the Bears.

Josh Ohl led SIU-Edwardsville with two hits.

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 10, TEXAS SOUTHERN 5

Korey Wasson pitched a complete game while striking out 11 batters as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-8, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) defeated Texas Southern (3-10, 2-1) at MacGregor Park in Houston.

Wasson (2-1) allowed 5 runs, 3 earned, on 9 hits. He also walked four batters.

Kacy Higgins led the Golden Lions offensively, going 4 for 6 with 3 RBI. Nick Kreutzer went 2 for 5 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI.

Justin Cooper and Nic Garza each had two hits for the Tigers.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 03/02/2020