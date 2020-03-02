SOFTBALL

Arkansas shuts out Kent State

Braxton Burnside, Ryan Jackson and Hannah McEwen all belted home runs for the University of Arkansas in an 8-0 victory over Kent State on Sunday at Bogle Park.

Burnside blasted a two-run shot in the first inning. Jackson hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. McEwen's three-run home run also came in the fourth.

Senior pitcher Autumn Storms (9-2) earned the victory. She went 4 innings, striking out 2 and walking 2.

McEwen and Burnside each had two hits for Arkansas (16-4), which outhit Kent State (7-8) 8-5.

UCA wins one of two

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Northern Iowa 3-0 and lost to Stephen F. Austin 3-0 on Sunday.

Cylia Hill, Kaylyn Shepherd and Kayla Crutchmer all drove in runs for UCA (13-8) against Northern Iowa. Reliever Kaila Searcy (1-0) picked up the victory.

In the loss to Stephen F. Austin, UCA managed only four hits off of pitcher Ashley Kriesel (9-1), who recorded 11 strikeouts.

Crutchmer's 12-game hitting streak came to an end vs. Stephen F. Austin.

Lyon splits two one-run games

Lyon College defeated William Penn, 2-1, but suffered a 13-12 extra-inning loss to Judson on Sunday in Batesville.

Shyanne Pedroza tossed a complete game vs. William Penn, striking out four. Addison Harmon went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for Lyon (11-4).

In the 10-inning loss to Judson, Megan Micke went 3 for 6 with a home run and 2 RBI. Cheyenne Herrera drove in three runs, and Siobhan Taylor went 3 for 5.

Hendrix suffers loss to Millsaps

Hendrix College squandered a three-run lead after four innings and suffered a 9-8 loss to Millsaps College on Sunday at Warrior Field in Conway.

Jordan Mallard homered and drove in three runs for the Warriors (4-3, 1-2 Southern Athletic Association). Kinsey Bryant and Maura Mortan had two hits each for Hendrix, which led 5-2 after four innings.

Millsaps improved to 8-6, 2-1.

BASEBALL

SAU decks Northwestern Oklahoma

Southern Arkansas University hit a school-record eight home runs in a 19-7 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Magnolia on Sunday afternoon.

Third baseman Kobe Morris hit three of the home runs, finishing the day 3 for 4 with 4 RBI. Ty Manning homered twice and drove in five runs for the Muleriders (15-3, 6-3 Great American Conference).

Brett McGee, Jacob Martinez and Chris Lyles also homered for SAU. The home run by Martinez was a grand slam. Hunter Brantley (3-1) struck out four in five innings to pick up the victory.

Northwestern Oklahoma fell to 7-12 and 4-5.

Hendrix mauls MacMurray

Gerard Russo doubled twice and drove in four runs as the Hendrix College Warriors routed MacMurray 16-2 on Sunday at Warrior Field in Conway.

Hendrix (5-9) rapped 14 hits, including three by Tom Flisk, to earn a series victory. Kyle Wellman (1-1) pitched six innings, striking out four, to earn the victory.

MEN'S TENNIS

Razorbacks drop decision to Rebels

The University of Arkansas men's tennis team suffered a 4-3 loss to Mississippi on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks won the doubles point with the teams of Maxim Verboven and Enrique Paya and Jose Dominguez Alonso and Melvin Manuel earning victories. Arkansas picked up singles victories from Alex Reco and Paya.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UCA runs streak to six in a row

Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama won their singles matches and also combined for a doubles victory as the University of Central Arkansas claimed a 4-3 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

UCA (8-5, 2-0 Southland Conference) won its sixth consecutive match. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell to 11-3, 1-1.

Yada Vasupongchai earned a singles victory. Mei Ishimura and Paulina Engback won their doubles match.

WOMEN'S BOWLING

Davis earns MVP honors at Big Red

Taylor Davis was the MVP of the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., helping Arkansas State University to a third-place finish.

Davis knocked down 1,144 pins for a 228.80 average.

ASU lost to Youngstown State in the semifinals but rebounded to defeat Prairie View A&M in the third-place game.

MEN'S GOLF

Three Razorbacks in Top 25

The University of Arkansas men's golf team is seventh after one day of play in the 10th Annual CABO COLLEGIATE in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Three Razorbacks -- sophomore Julian Perico (69), William Buhl (70) and Mason Overstreet (71) -- are in the Top 25 of the medalist chase. Perico stands in eighth place; Buhl is tied for 15th; and Overstreet is tied for 25th.

Arkansas shot a 1-under 283. Baylor, Arizona and Oklahoma State are tied for the team lead at 6-under 278.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hendrix defeats Huntingdon

Hannah Burroughs scored four goals and Alexis Williams made 12 saves as Hendrix College came up with a 10-6 victory over Huntingdon at Samford Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

Hendrix (1-2) also picked up two goals and two assists from Alison Watanabe.

