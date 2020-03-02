Sections
Super quiz: Nautical terms

by Ken Fisher | Today at 2:37 a.m.

  1. The rear part of a ship

  2. Acknowledgment of an order or agreement

  3. The captain of a ship

  4. Said of the anchors when just clear of the bottom (two words)

  5. Directly in front (two words)

  6. The compartment reserved for medical purposes (two words)

  7. Making a hole in the hull to sink a vessel deliberately

  8. A small hill on the bottom of the ocean that can be dangerous for boats

  9. A valve in the hull of a vessel used to allow seawater into or out of the vessel

ANSWERS

  1. Stern

  2. Aye, aye (also yarr)

  3. Skipper

  4. Anchors aweigh

  5. Dead ahead

  6. Sick bay

  7. Scuttling

  8. Shoal

  9. Seacock

