The rear part of a ship
Acknowledgment of an order or agreement
The captain of a ship
Said of the anchors when just clear of the bottom (two words)
Directly in front (two words)
The compartment reserved for medical purposes (two words)
Making a hole in the hull to sink a vessel deliberately
A small hill on the bottom of the ocean that can be dangerous for boats
A valve in the hull of a vessel used to allow seawater into or out of the vessel
ANSWERS
Stern
Aye, aye (also yarr)
Skipper
Anchors aweigh
Dead ahead
Sick bay
Scuttling
Shoal
Seacock
03/02/2020
Super quiz: Nautical terms
