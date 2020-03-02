Lebanese mourners, many wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus, attend the funeral Sunday in a Beirut sub- urb for five Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

Syria hosts envoys of Libya's east faction

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria's foreign minister hosted officials from Libya's east-based government on Sunday, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

Walid al-Moallem's meeting was the first announced visit by Libyan officials to Syria since 2011, when both countries were engulfed by so-called Arab Spring uprisings and later descended into civil wars.

While Syrian President Bashar Assad has managed to retake control of most of his country from rebels, Libya remains divided between two competing governments, one based in Benghazi in the east and the other based in Tripoli in the west.

Turkey backs the Tripoli-based government, and also backs Syrian rebels fighting against Assad.

Turkey has recently sent thousands of its troops into the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria, and the past week has seen a major escalation in direct conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces, with dozens killed on both sides.

In a further twist, Turkey has in recent weeks been sending Syrian rebels with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group to fight in Libya on behalf of the Tripoli-based government.

SANA reported that Sunday's meeting in the Syrian capital Damascus discussed "Turkish aggression against both brotherly countries, and the danger this poses to their sovereignty, as well as to Arab national security."

They also signed a memorandum of understanding to reopen diplomatic missions, the report said.

Turkey freed 4 journalists, Russia says

MOSCOW -- Russia's state-owned Sputnik news agency said four of its journalists in Turkey have been released after questioning in connection with attacks on some of the journalists' residences.

Sputnik, which operates news websites in about 30 languages, said angry mobs tried to break into the apartments of three staffers in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday night, threatening violence and demanding they stop their work. Sputnik said the assailants accused the journalists, who are Turkish citizens, of being Russian spies.

Sputnik said the journalists went to the police to report the attacks and the agency lost contact with them. Later, it said, investigators raided Sputnik's office and detained the bureau's editor-in-chief.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the matter with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Sunday. Sputnik said the journalists were released hours later.

Turkish authorities have not commented on the matter.

Funeral crowded for fighters slain in Idlib

BEIRUT -- Thousands of mourners thronged the coffins of five fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, whose funeral was held Sunday in southern Beirut after they were killed in neighboring Syria's northwestern Idlib region.

The fighters were among at least eight Hezbollah members who died Friday in Turkish attacks amid fierce fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces and Turkish troops and allied militiamen. The deaths marked the highest for Hezbollah in Syria in years.

Hezbollah sent thousands of its battle-hardened fighters into Syria in 2012, a year after the country's conflict began. They've been helping Assad's forces win major battles against rebels, and along with Russian air power have turned the tide of the war. Over the past two years, as the security situation stabilized in many areas, Hezbollah withdrew much of its forces, leaving only a few hundred fighters in several areas across the war-torn country.

The funeral was held in Beirut's southern district of Ghobeiri. A crowd of a few thousand people -- relatives and supporters -- walked behind five coffins wrapped in yellow Hezbollah flags amid cries of "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great."

Heavy gunfire rang out as supporters fired in the air, a traditional sign of mourning. At least five people were seen being taken on stretchers after they fainted, apparently overwhelmed by emotion.

It was not clear exactly how many Hezbollah fighters were killed in Friday's attacks in Idlib.

Migrants removed from S. African camp

JOHANNESBURG -- Hundreds of foreign migrants have been removed from central Cape Town by South African authorities after a monthslong standoff.

The migrants, who were moved in an operation Sunday, had demanded to be relocated to other countries, claiming they had been threatened by xenophobic violence last year. But the group lost a court bid to compel the government to fly them to what migrants said would be safer countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

The foreigners had camped outside the Central Methodist Church at Cape Town's Green Market Square. South African authorities said they will verify their identities and will process those seeking asylum.

The Nigerian government last year evacuated about 600 of its citizens from South Africa after violent demonstrations against foreigners.

The removal of the foreigners was largely a calm operation, with the authorities getting little resistance from the migrants except for some heckling and chanting.

Photo by AP

A man gathers his belongings Sunday at a migrant camp outside Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town, South Africa, as city officials and police move in to evict residents. (AP)

