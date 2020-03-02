MASTER CLASS: Travelers don't have to leave their goals at home

Katie Hough, aquatics director of Little Rock Racquet Club, does the Dumbbell Press and Crunch. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)

Exercising on the go presents all sorts of logistical hurdles. While convenient, most hotel gyms are significantly smaller than the average commercial fitness center. There's less equipment of all types, so many people simply default to an elliptical or treadmill. But there are ways to maximize the travel fitness experience.

As someone who travels for business a couple of times each month, I've developed strategies to ensure my workouts don't suffer. First, I like to use fitness studios whenever possible. They have a number of advantages, psychological and logistical, while I'm on the road.

Fitness studios offer classes at set times, which must be reserved and paid for in advance, in most cases. Although this might seem like an obstacle, the requirement actually creates accountability (in my case). Since I know the class starts and ends at set times and I've already invested in participating, I'll never miss it. I'll walk through sleet from my hotel to make sure I get to that class, even if it's just to avoid paying $15 for nothing.

The financial incentive is a surprisingly powerful motivator.

Another cool part of a studio workout is the elevated experience. Business travel can be a grind of monotony, with airports, Uber rides, hotels and conference rooms. I find that I'm excited to try out a new studio, simply because it's a fun experience.

Fitness studios have to be special to survive, as they usually have locations in high-rent districts with large, multipurpose fitness centers lurking around the corner. The only way for a fitness studio to turn a profit is to offer a prime experience that provides members good reasons to pay three or four times more than they would at a traditional health club.

If I can't find a studio nearby, I'll do my best to create a similar experience in the hotel gym. I'll make an "appointment" with myself for a certain time, knowing that I need to also end at a certain time. This creates a sense of urgency throughout the workout, and I'll break up the session into a timed cardio section and timed strength section. This keeps me moving, raises the energy level and ensures I get the necessary work done.

Whether I end up in a studio or a hotel gym, I like to combine exercises for efficiency. Squats with bicep curls, lunges with shoulder presses ... all sorts of combinations are possible for the exerciser looking to maximize their exertion.

This week's exercise is a cool combination that I've performed in studios and in hotel gyms. It comes in handy when only lighter dumbbells are available.

The Dumbbell Press and Crunch will challenge the chest, shoulders and core in one simple move.

1. Select a medium-weight pair of dumbbells and lie on your back on an exercise mat.

2. Lift both legs straight up so that the soles of your shoes face the ceiling.

3. Hold one dumbbell in each hand and position them at your shoulders.

4. Press the dumbbells up by extending both arms over your chest.

5. As your arms reach full extension, lift the shoulders off the floor and do a mini crunch.

6. Allow the shoulders to slowly return to the floor, then bring the dumbbells down to the shoulders.

7. Repeat this sequence for two sets of 12 repetitions.

The Dumbbell Press and Crunch is an easy combination move that is appropriate for people of all fitness levels. The key is to time the crunch just right, so it occurs right as the arms reach full extension during the chest press. When performed correctly, it feels really natural and adds a nice element of core work to an otherwise basic move. Enjoy!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

Style on 03/02/2020