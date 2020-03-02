Motorist crashes into school bus after being attacked by hitchhiker in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Jacksonville man struck a school bus with his vehicle Friday evening after a hitchhiker tried to attack him with a knife, police say.

A 30-year-old man told police he picked up a hitchhiker Friday near the CVS at 12th Street and South University Avenue, according to a police report.

As he drove the Buick Lucerne south on University Avenue, the man said the hitchhiker began to act “very strange” and was “talking weird,” the report states.

While stopped in traffic, the motorist told officers the hitchhiker tried to steal the Buick at knifepoint. The driver said he tried to fight the hitchhiker off, according to the report, and while doing so, his foot left the brake.

The vehicle struck the back of a school bus around 5 p.m., and the man said the hitchhiker jumped out and ran away.

Police interviewed the bus driver, who said she had seen someone jump out of the vehicle and run past the bus.

The hitchhiker was described in the report as a person with short black hair and a light build, who was missing teeth and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and bluejeans.