Wife of hopeful shares journey

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, and daughter Ashley watch as Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP / Gerald Herbert )

Jill Biden addressed a congregation in North Little Rock on Sunday during a campaign appearance on behalf of her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, as he seeks the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In a speech infused with religious and political themes alike, the former second lady of the United States told worshippers at First Baptist Church about losing and later recovering her faith after their son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

"Despite what the doctor said, I truly believed my son would live," Biden said. "I made one last desperate prayer, but it went unanswered and Beau died, and I felt betrayed by my faith -- abandoned."

Biden couldn't bring herself to go to church or even pray, she said, until last summer, when she and her husband visited a church and heard "the passion of the sermon, the voices of the choir -- they felt both new and [remembered] by something deep inside of me." A parishioner approached Biden and asked to be her "prayer partner."

The woman's act of kindness "opened up something inside of me," Biden said.

"It's as if God were saying to me, 'Jill, you've had time. It's time to come home,'" Biden said to applause. Of all the things Biden had expected to find on the campaign trail, she said, recovering her faith wasn't one of them.

She asked the North Little Rock crowd to imagine waking up in 2021 under a Joe Biden administration, and she described her husband as the candidate who "can bring us back together to restore the soul of America on its imperfect path to justice."

"For all the darkness that we see around us, Joe continues to believe that we are capable of rising to the highest ideals, that our best days are ahead of us," Jill Biden said.

Arkansans will vote Tuesday along with 13 other states in the biggest contest so far in the Democratic primary, known as Super Tuesday, when many delegates are up for grabs.

Joe Biden notched his first victory in the presidential race on Saturday when he easily won South Carolina's Democratic primary with nearly half of the vote, boosting his campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

His competitors for Arkansas' 31 pledged delegates to the Democratic convention in July include former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Bloomberg visited Bentonville on Thursday for a get-out-the-vote rally where he criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus, and Warren rallied supporters in North Little Rock on Saturday during her first campaign stop in the state.

While Jill Biden was speaking in North Little Rock, the former vice president was in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when civil-rights demonstrators were beaten and tear-gassed at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

"Selma reminds us that America has only ever been great because of the ordinary people who work to make it so," Jill Biden said.

She described watching with difficulty as accomplishments of the Barack Obama-Biden White House have been rolled back under President Donald Trump over the past three years.

"We all feel it: the division, the political fights, bigotry and hate marching through the streets, torches in hand," she said. "Americans are losing faith in their politicians and in civil society."

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, introduced Biden before her speech, calling her "the next first lady of the United States of America."

In the audience during Biden's speech was former U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln, whose endorsement the Biden campaign announced on Sunday. Just a week earlier, Lincoln had introduced Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota before the presidential contender took to the stage for a rally in North Little Rock on Feb. 23.

Metro on 03/02/2020