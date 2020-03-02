Windstream reaches settlement with Uniti on lease dispute

Windstream Holdings Inc. settled the dispute over its lease of Uniti Group Inc.’s telecom network, paving the way for the phone and broadband provider to exit bankruptcy at midyear.

Uniti, the real estate investment trust that Windstream created in 2015 by spinning off its landline assets, agreed to give Windstream $1.75 billion in capital improvement over 10 years, $490 million in cash and $285 million for the purchase of unused and underutilized fiber, according to a statement. The terms are similar to what had been previously disclosed.

Separately, Windstream reached an agreement with its first-lien creditors on a restructuring plan that would cut more than $4 billion from the $5.8 billion debt load at the time it filed for bankruptcy. A reorganization plan will be filed by the end of March, and the company expects to emerge from bankruptcy mid-year, Windstream said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.