Closing as winners

Arkansas senior guard Alexis Tolefree (right) drives to the basket as LSU junior guard Khayla Pointer defends during Sunday’s game at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. In her nal home game at Arkansas, Tolefree scored 17 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 75-71 victory over the Tigers. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David J. Beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chelsea Dungee struggled from the free-throw line earlier in the game, but she hit two big ones with 19 seconds left, then came up with a blocked shot to help Arkansas hold on for a 75-71 victory over LSU on Sunday afternoon in Walton Arena.

The 5-11 junior made just 2 of 6 free throws earlier in the game, but Dungee was true on both shots in the final seconds as the University of Arkansas snapped a two-game losing skid in front of 4,402 during senior day.

Arkansas 75, LSU 71 LSU^12^17^20^22^—^71 Arkansas^16^20^20^19^—75 LSU (19-9, 9-7): Cherry 16, Trasi 13, Pointer 13, Richard-Harris 11, Alfuwa 8, Brooks 6, Thomas 2, Davis 2. Arkansas (22-7, 10-6): Tolefree 17, Gaulden 11, Dungee 10, Thomas 10, Williams 9, Ramirez 8, Daniels 7, Doumbia 3. Three-Point Goals: LSU 2-14, Arkansas 6-13 (Tolefree, Ramirez 2). Rebounds: LSU 41 (Alfuwa, Cherry 10), Arkansas 32 (Thomas 8). Turnovers: LSU 11, Arkanas 9. Blocked shots: LSU 9 (Alfuwa 7), Arkansas 3 (Dungee 2). Technical Fouls: Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors, Tolefree, Arkansas. Officials: Luis Garcia, Karen Preato, Carla Fountain. Attendance: 4,402.

Arkansas (22-7, 10-6 SEC) finished in a four-way tie for third place in the SEC but will be the No. 5 seed in this week's SEC Tournament after all the tiebreakers were unraveled.

The Razorbacks will play the Auburn-Vanderbilt winner Thursday in the second game of the session. Alabama plays Georgia in the opener Thursday at 11 a.m. Central in Greenville, S.C.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors expects the ball to go in every time Dungee is at the foul line, even when she's struggling with her shot.

[Gallery not loading? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/32ualsu/]

"For her just to see it go in has that endorphin release. It's a good thing," Neighbors said of Dungee, who scored 10 points. "She wants to make them more than anybody. Y'all could see it on her face."

Arkansas never trailed in the second half, but LSU stayed close thanks to a 41-32 rebounding advantage and 22 offensive boards. The Tigers pulled within 73-71 with 24.8 seconds left on two free throws from Mercedes Brooks, but they wouldn't score again.

Arkansas won 10 SEC games for just the second time in school history, and the tie for third is the best finish for the Razorbacks in the SEC.

Neighbors was pleased with how his team bounced back after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.

"Really proud of the way our team responded to overcome a lot of adversity down the stretch in the game and the season, to send our seniors out on just a really historical day a little bit," Neighbors said.

Senior Alexis Tolefree led all scorers with 17 points and made 3 of 4 free throws late to keep LSU at arm's length.

Arkansas avoided a catastrophe late while leading by only two. Tolefree was trapped in the backcourt and threw a pass that looked to be headed out of bounds. But Brooks was whistled for a foul on the play. Dungee went to the foul line and hit both free throws to push the Arkansas lead to four.

LSU Coach Nikki Fargas said her team was focused on limiting the Razorbacks' three-point attempts, but she wasn't happy with putting Arkansas at the free-throw line so much.

"Way too many free-throw attempts given, and too much fouling on our part," Fargas said. "That's something we've got to correct. You've got to kind of pick your poison there because they'll spread you."

Arkansas made 23 of 32 free throws in the game, compared to 15 of 26 for LSU.

Jailin Cherry, a 5-8 junior, led LSU with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer added 13 points each. Jaelyun Richard-Harris chipped in 11. Faustine Alfuwa, a 6-5 junior, grabbed 10 rebounds.

LSU (19-9, 9-7) finished seventh in the SEC and will play No. 10 seed Florida at 6 p.m. Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Tolefree and Kiara Williams were honored on senior day, and both said there were some nerves knowing it was their final game in Walton Arena.

"It's a feeling I tried to prepare for and imagine," said Williams, who finished with nine points off the bench. "But no words can get close to how I felt those last couple of seconds of the game. It's been a long, tough road. I'm just glad I stayed and gave Coach Neighbors a chance.

"He really brought the fun back. I had gotten to a moment where I wasn't sure if basketball was still the love of my life. But he came in and it changed."

A'Tyanna Gaulden chipped in 11 points, while Taylah Thomas added 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Sports on 03/02/2020