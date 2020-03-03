14-year-old killed, 4 injured after pickup crashes into tree in south Arkansas, state police say

A 14-year-old boy died and four other children were injured Monday after a pickup they were traveling in flipped and hit a tree in south Arkansas, state police said.

A girl was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe south around 9 p.m. on Galilee Road in El Dorado when the vehicle veered off on a curve, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Tahoe overturned, according to the report, and struck a tree.

Stormey Primm, Union County coroner, said the teen who died was from El Dorado.

The injured included the driver, a female passenger and two male passengers, but no information was released on their ages, hometowns or conditions.

Weather was clear and the road was dry Monday at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 72 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.