Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

14-year-old killed, 4 injured after pickup crashes into tree in south Arkansas, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 14-year-old boy died and four other children were injured Monday after a pickup they were traveling in flipped and hit a tree in south Arkansas, state police said.

A girl was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe south around 9 p.m. on Galilee Road in El Dorado when the vehicle veered off on a curve, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Tahoe overturned, according to the report, and struck a tree.

Stormey Primm, Union County coroner, said the teen who died was from El Dorado.

The injured included the driver, a female passenger and two male passengers, but no information was released on their ages, hometowns or conditions.

Weather was clear and the road was dry Monday at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 72 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT