Amusement machines, part II

Last week we told you about this effort to put more gambling machines on the ballot. Some outfit is collecting signatures to put "coin-operated amusement machines" into the state constitution, and into who knows how many convenience stores.

A good place to find registered voters is at a registered polling place. So it's possible you'll see people from Arcade Arkansas at your polling station today. But before you give your signature to a canvasser, ask: What exactly is a "coin-operated amusement machine"? That could be anything from Pac-Man to a slot machine. Do we want to turn all gas stations into casinos? Is this Arkansas or Las Vegas?

Why did the head of the Arkansas Lottery come out against this thing? He was in the papers last week saying he wants no part of Arcade Arkansas' idea.

Why would we clog up our state constitution with more gambling? Everybody in Arkansas is a day trip away from a casino as it is. And for several towns, it's a walk across the street.

Until We the People get some answers, we'd avoid folks with clipboards in their hands today.

