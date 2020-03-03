AP LATEST: Joe Biden wins Virginia's Democratic primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets customers at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary.
His victory comes as polls began to close in some states on Super Tuesday. Voting is underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.
Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been considered a tossup state that is increasingly moving to the left.
The results of the Democratic primary in Virginia, with its diverse electoral terrain of rural, urban, and suburban voters, could be a key indicator of which Democrat will be chosen to face President Donald Trump in the general election.
