Arkansas patient tests negative for coronavirus

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

One more person in Arkansas tested negative for the coronavirus disease Tuesday and results from another person were pending, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, the number of people in the state placed under voluntary 14-day home quarantines after they returned from affected countries more than doubled, from 29 to 61.

Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said the increase reflected the return of college students from countries such as Italy and South Korea in response to concerns about the virus.

The test that brought the negative result was the first of its kind performed by the department at its own laboratory in Little Rock.

Samples taken from two other people in the state earlier were sent the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were found to be negative.