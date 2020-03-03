Sections
Ballot Issues

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.

The following issues will appear on ballots in Northwest Arkansas.

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista

Fire improvement bonds up to $5.5 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax

Public safety improvement bonds up to $18.8 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax

Decatur

1% sales and use tax

Garfield

0.5% sales and use tax

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Dyer

Annexation described in Ordinance 2019-11-26-01

MADISON COUNTY

St. Paul

2% local sales and use tax

WASHINGTON COUNTY

0.25% county sales and use tax for public safety system

Goshen

1% sales and use tax

Winslow

2% sales and use tax

NW News on 03/03/2020

Print Headline: Ballot Issues

