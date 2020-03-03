Ballot Issues

The following issues will appear on ballots in Northwest Arkansas.

BENTON COUNTY

• Bella Vista

Fire improvement bonds up to $5.5 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax

Public safety improvement bonds up to $18.8 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax

• Decatur

1% sales and use tax

• Garfield

0.5% sales and use tax

CRAWFORD COUNTY

• Dyer

Annexation described in Ordinance 2019-11-26-01

MADISON COUNTY

• St. Paul

2% local sales and use tax

WASHINGTON COUNTY

0.25% county sales and use tax for public safety system

• Goshen

1% sales and use tax

• Winslow

2% sales and use tax

NW News on 03/03/2020