The following issues will appear on ballots in Northwest Arkansas.
BENTON COUNTY
• Bella Vista
Fire improvement bonds up to $5.5 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax
Public safety improvement bonds up to $18.8 million with pledge of 1% local sales and use tax
• Decatur
1% sales and use tax
• Garfield
0.5% sales and use tax
CRAWFORD COUNTY
• Dyer
Annexation described in Ordinance 2019-11-26-01
MADISON COUNTY
• St. Paul
2% local sales and use tax
WASHINGTON COUNTY
0.25% county sales and use tax for public safety system
• Goshen
1% sales and use tax
• Winslow
2% sales and use tax
NW News on 03/03/2020
Print Headline: Ballot Issues
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.