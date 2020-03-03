Barbara Webb wins Arkansas Supreme Court race

Barbara Webb, an administrative law judge with the backing of many of Arkansas' top Republicans, won the non-partisan election for the Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

Her opponent, Pulaski County Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, said he conceded the race shortly after 10:15 p.m.

