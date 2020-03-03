Barbara Webb wins Arkansas Supreme Court race

From left Barbara Webb and Circuit Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch
Barbara Webb, an administrative law judge with the backing of many of Arkansas' top Republicans, won the non-partisan election for the Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday night.
Her opponent, Pulaski County Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, said he conceded the race shortly after 10:15 p.m.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
