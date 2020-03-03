Sections
Breaking: Barbara Webb wins Arkansas Supreme Court race
Barbara Webb wins Arkansas Supreme Court race

by John Moritz | Today at 10:22 p.m.
Barbara Webb, an administrative law judge with the backing of many of Arkansas' top Republicans, won the non-partisan election for the Arkansas Supreme Court on Tuesday night.

Her opponent, Pulaski County Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, said he conceded the race shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

